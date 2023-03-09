Scholarships available for education majors
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Retired Teachers Association is offering a $1,000 scholarship to an education major from Elkhart County who has graduated from an Elkhart County School.
Applications are due May 2 and are available at local colleges or at www.ecrta.com.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, a news release stated, for the purpose of discussing job evaluations of individual employees.
County council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Prior to this the county Human Resource Committee will meet there, at the west meeting room, at 8:15 a.m.
The public is invited to attend both.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Board of School Trustees will meet in executive session at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The session will take place at the Education Services Center, 29125 C.R. 22 West, a news release stated.
‘Hoosiers’ at The REES Sunday
PLYMOUTH — The 1987 film “Hoosiers” will be shown 2 p.m. Sunday at The REES Theatre, 100 N. Michigan St.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.reestheatre.com.
Genealogical society to meet March 16
ELKHART — “Elkhart County Soldiers’ Stories” will be presented by Larry App at the Elkhart County Genealogical Society meeting at 7 p.m. March 16.
This video presentation will feature excerpts from interviews of soldiers from, or closely connected to, Elkhart County who fought in various wars.
“Mr. App will give an introduction and backstory for each excerpt before it is shown,” a news release stated. “He will also talk about the soldiers’ lives when they returned home after their particular war and answer questions.”
This meeting will take place at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 Beardsley Ave. It is free and open to the public.
Maple syrup festival set for March 18-19
NEW CARLISLE — Bendix Woods County Park will be hosting its 50th annual Sugar Camp Days festival March 18 and 19, to celebrate the maple syrup season.
The community is invited to tour the sugar bush to see sap being harvested and visit the sugar house to discover how sap is transformed into golden syrup, a news release stated.
The New Carlisle Lions Club will host a pancake and sausage breakfast both days. The proceeds from the breakfast support Leader Dogs for the Blind, cancer research, and community organizations.
“At Sugar Camp Days you can watch historical crafters demonstrate their trades, enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride, and purchase delicious foods made with maple syrup, such as maple kettle corn, maple cotton candy and maple hot dogs,” the release added. “Maple syrup baked goods, maple candy, and Bendix Woods’ pure maple syrup will also be available for purchase.
In the nature center, a maple syrup cooking demonstration with free samples will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, and listen to the music of the Hillsiders from 12:30-2:30 p.m. each day. Participants can take the maple syrup taste test and make a modern version of a pioneer toy to take home.
Sugar Camp Days hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is an $8 vehicle entrance fee.
The main entrance to Bendix Woods County Park is located on Timothy Road in New Carlisle, eight miles west of the U.S. 31 bypass from the Ind. 2 Exit.
For more information, call 574-654-3155 or visit www.sjcparks.org.