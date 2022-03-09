School board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield School Board will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, prior to the regularly scheduled meeting.
Both meetings will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, according to a news release.
Local students make dean’s list
WACO, Texas — Two local students, Kaitlin Eby, Wakarusa, and Emma Spencer, Warsaw, have been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the summer and fall 2021 semesters at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
The dean’s academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester, according to a news release.
Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Trail app now available for Apple, Android
GOSHEN — A mobile app connecting the Goshen community with local trails through various senses has now launched for all to use.
The Ashley VanVurst Sensory Trail app can now be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google’s Play Store, according to a news release.
“The City of Goshen and ADEC Inc. combined efforts to develop the sensory trail project to connect persons with disabilities to the natural environment’s physiological and psychological benefits and provide them with the opportunity to access technology that can enhance the interactive trail experience,” the release said.
The project includes access for both persons who can actively participate and those who may be homebound, said Theresa Sailor, grant writer and educator for the Department of Environmental Resilience, who led the project by securing funding and coordinating the development of the app.
The project integrates physical, and app accessibility features designed to accommodate adults with diverse disabilities, including physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities, the release added.
As part of this project, the city established a lending library of 10 iPads at Reith Interpretative Center to ensure that persons can access the trail app and participate in the complete trail experience. Additionally, the first two of three 24-hour nature cameras is now available on YouTube and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfhTfEhOzXE and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8YnYfbS4Vk.
This project was funded by the Community Connections for People with Disabilities grant offered through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, in partnership with the Indiana Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services authorized by the CARES Act.
Police pension board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Police Pension Board will meet in executive session at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at 111 E. Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The board will review information about prospective employees and discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statutes.
Goshen Painters’ Guild resumes classes, workshops
GOSHEN — Spring 2022 painting classes and all-day Saturday workshops for adults 18 and older resume this week at the Goshen, Indiana, Painters’ Guild at their studios on the second floor, 212 W. Washington, one block west of Main in downtown Goshen next to the Farmer’s Market.
More detail about the guild’s April and May spring classes, along with application for guild membership, is available at its website, goshenpaintersguild.org, under the link “Classes and Workshops.” Guild members receive a 20% discount on class fees, according to a news release.
The guild has agreed that current CDC community guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 policies will be followed for all classes and meetings.
