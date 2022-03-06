Library book discussion postponed
GOSHEN — “The World of Wonders” book discussion originally scheduled for March 19 is now rescheduled for April 23, according to a news release from the Goshen Public Library.
To learn more visit https://goshenpl.lib.in.us.
‘50 Bigs in 50 Days’ campaign announced, special need locally
SOUTH BEND — Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Lake Michigan Region announces the launch of a new campaign, 50 Bigs in 50 Days, to support recruitment and enrollment efforts of new mentors across a twelve-county region in northern Indiana and southern Michigan.
Beginning March 1 and running for 50 days through April 20, 50 Bigs in 50 Days aims to recruit an additional 50 Bigs to mentor children and decrease the youth wait list for mentorship matches, particularly in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties in Indiana, where the wait list is the longest.
“In the community-based program, “Bigs” meet with their “Littles” at least once a month for several hours and enjoy a variety of fun activities, such as going to the movies, visiting a museum, grabbing lunch, or just hanging out together,” according to a news release. “All volunteers go through a screening process, including a formal application, background and reference checks, and an in-person interview. Volunteers should commit to being a match for at least one year.”
For more information and to sign-up to become a Big, visit BecomeABig.com.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation will host its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., following an executive session at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1, according to a news release.
Drainage Board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the County Public Services Building, room A, at U.S. 33 and C.R. 26, 4230 Elkhart Road, according to a news release.
BCS speakers take part in tournament
GOSHEN — Bethany Christian School speakers were recognized for their performances at the tournament and over the course of the tournament series, at the Northeast Indiana District speech tournament at Plymouth High School Saturday,
At the tournament, in United States extemporaneous speaking, senior Josiah Schlabach placed fifth, while sophomore Ian McHugh nabbed sixth in international extemporaneous speaking, according to a news release.
Jacob Leininger, who could not compete because of a college scholarship competition, Josiah, and Ian were all named to the All-District Team, representing three of the top 25 students among those competing in the District.
Furthermore, for the first time in program history, Bethany took home the Northeast Indiana District Sweepstakes Award, given in recognition for the team’s overall participation and performance in District speech, debate, and Congress tournaments.
The team concludes its regular season this Saturday in the Indiana Schools Speech and Debate Association State Finals at Fishers, the release said.
Board of education to meet
TOPEKA — The Westview School Corporation Board of Education will host a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, following an executive session at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the corporation administration office at 1545 S 600 W, according to a news release.
The regular meeting is a meeting of the School Board in public for the purpose of conducting the School Corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting, the release stated. The board’s meeting site is fully accessible to all persons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.