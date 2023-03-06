School board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place Thursday at 5 p.m.
The session will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
School board to meet Wednesday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office, 0825 E 075 North, a news release stated.
Tinsley makes honor roll at Ole Miss
UNIVERSITY, MS — Katelyn Tinsley, Goshen, was added to the Fall 2022 Honor Roll list at the University of Mississippi.
The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00, a university news release stated. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
The University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university.
Youth arts competition set for April
SOUTH BEND – Youth ages 10-17 are invited to enter The History Museum’s Copshaholm 125 Youth Arts Competition.
The competition celebrates the 125th anniversary of the year J.D. and Anna Oliver moved into their new home at 808 W. Washington Street — Copshaholm, as it would be renamed, a news release stated.
Entries must relate to either Copshaholm, the Oliver Family or the year 1897. Areas of competition are the visual arts, written word, music, and theatrical performance. The deadline for entries is noon April 17. Art must be submitted by April 21. Judging takes place April 22 and winners will be announced April 24.
Awards will be presented for each category, the release added.
For more information, contact the museum at 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org to learn more or to register.
Library to host “Memory Lane” March 14
TOPEKA — The Topeka Area Historical Society has a musical trip down Memory Lane scheduled for March 14.
The evening will feature a unique look at eight decades of music (1900 to 1980), both secular and Christian, as well as the culture that shaped it, a news release stated. The meeting will tale place in the Community Room of the Topeka Branch Library, 133 N. Main St., beginning at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend, and the public is invited to attend.
The PowerPoint presentations includes a dozen audio and video clips of well-known artists like Al Jolson, Kate Smith, Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers, Elvis, the Beatles, Nancy Lee & the Hilltoppers, and many more.
Formed in 1988, the Topeka Area Historical Society maintains and operates The Depot Museum on South Main Street in Topeka, the release added. They are also on Facebook.
To learn more, call 260-499-0126.
Game night at library March 15
SYRACUSE — Young adults, ages 16-25, are invited to a board game night at the Syracuse Public Library from 4-6 p.m. March 15, in the upstairs Rosalyn Jones Room, 115 E. Main St.
The group will play party favorite “Scattergories” during its March meeting. The game challenges players to come up with items fast and score points by coming up with items that nobody else does.
For more information, contact Amber Weber at aweber@syracuse.lib.in.us.
Young Adult Board Game Night will move to 6-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, starting in April.
To learn more about other library events and programs, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.