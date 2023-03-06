Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio... Indiana...Michigan... Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Putnam, Paulding and Allen OH Counties. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Adams and Van Wert Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting St. Joseph, Berrien and Elkhart Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Ohio... Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Kosciusko, Marshall, Starke and Fulton IN Counties. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, Carroll and White Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Wells and Adams Counties. Blanchard River at Ottawa affecting Putnam County. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen IN and Paulding Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Excess runoff from recent rain, along with snowmelt in some areas, will continue to prolong minor flooding on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated by late Monday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * WHEN...From Monday evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, The river reaches flood stage with the lowest residential areas beginning to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM EST Sunday the stage was 5.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 5.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&