Goshen schools to receive donation from Verizon
GOSHEN — Goshen Intermediate School and Model Elementary School in Goshen will be receiving teacher appreciation kits from local Verizon retailer, TCC, as a part of its annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.
Five hundred and twenty schools nationwide received teacher appreciation boxes through this year’s Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway, with boxes containing teacher and classroom supplies, including: coffee pods, pens, sticky notes, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer and more, according to a news release.
“This is the ninth year TCC has held its Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway, aimed at thanking and supporting teachers nationwide for the efforts they put in to educate our students,” the release stated.
To learn more visit www.tccrocks.com/blog/teachers-rock-2022.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the library
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day-themed events.
Lucky Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt will take place March 17 at 6:30 p.m. Family-friendly programs are offered monthly, and are open to people of all ages. Registration is required, and children must have an adult in attendance with them.
Join the library for Book Bites March 18 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library. This drop-in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required for this event.
Preschool Story Hour children will take place March 21 and 22 at 10:15 a.m. Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a fun and interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children are invited to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
“St. Patrick’s Day” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
High school orientation session set for next weekTOPEKA — Westview High School, 1635 S. 600 West, is hosting an orientation to high school meeting March 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wilson Auditorium.
Parents of current eighth-graders, whose child will be attending Westview High School as a freshman in the fall, are invited to attend, according to a news release.
Items to be discussed include new graduation requirements, diploma options, four-year academic plans, college credit opportunities, vocational programs and post-secondary planning.
If parents have any questions, they are asked to contact school counselor Jennifer May at 260-768-4146 or at mayj@westview.k12.in.us.
