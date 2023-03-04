City council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the city hall council chambers, second floor, 229 S. Second St.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive.
Policy board to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Public comments regarding items on the meeting agenda can be directed to macogdir@macog.com prior to the meeting.
Members of the public are invited to attend the March 8 meeting by joining in person at the Mishawaka City Hall, second floor, or joining live at www.youtube.com/live/iaDYYWv0-Qg?feature=share. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the livestream.
Goshen College to host exhibit, conference
GOSHEN — Starting Sunday “A Cabinet of Curiosities 3: Quilts, Clocks, Ceramics and Fraktur” will open in the Good Library Gallery, located in the Harold and Wilma Good Library at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St.
The exhibit will run through Nov. 12, a news release stated.
The public reception will take place from 2-4 p.m. March 12. At 2:30 p.m., during the public reception, Arlin Claassen, a horologist, will comment on the Kroeger “wag-on-the-wall” clock brought to North America by Mennonite immigrants from Ukraine in the 1870s.
“The exhibit offers a colorful variety of Mennonite and Amish items recently accessioned for the Mennonite Historical Library collection, and exhibited at Goshen College for the first time,” the release added.
The Good Library Gallery is open whenever the library is open.
The 2023 Goshen College Conference on Religion and Science will focus on the theme “The Varieties of Spiritual Experience” and feature keynote speaker Dr. Andrew Newberg. The conference will take place on campus from March 10-12.
To learn more, visit goshen.edu or goshen.edu/religionscience.
Auditions set for ‘Steel Magnolias’
PLYMOUTH — Open auditions for the play “Steel Magnolias” will take place Monday and Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The REES Theatre, 100 N. Michigan St.
Callbacks are scheduled for Thursday, also between 6 and 8 p.m.
“Steel Magnolias, a 1987 play by Robert Harling, is about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own,” a news release stated. “Harling based the story in part on his sister, Susan Harling Robinson who died in 1985 of complications from Type 1 diabetes.”
The play will be presented on The Bob Pickell Performing Arts stage with matinees June 22 and June 25, both at 2 p.m. Evening performances at 7 p.m. are scheduled for June 23 and June 24.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at reestheatre.com.
‘History Detective’ set for next week
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., will be presenting “History Detective: Charles Gordone.”
The in-person presentation will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. and a virtual program Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m.
“Charles Gordone grew up in Elkhart, and after high school he began a career as an actor and playwright that put him at the forefront of the civil rights movement of the 1960’s and 70’s,” a news release stated. “His work and advocacy for equality spanned his entire career.”
Advance registration is required to attend the virtual program. To register, go online to elkhartountyparks.org and find the event on the Events Calendar page.