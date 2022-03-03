Clinton Township Board to meet
MILLERSBURG — The Clinton Township Board will meet April 5 at 5 p.m. at 500 Carriage Lane.
Included in the meeting will be the hearing and adoption of the re-establishing of the new tax rate for Fire Protection Territory Equipment Replacement Fund, according to a news release.
The adoption will be signed if it is approved.
COVID clinic set for March 19
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, Real Services, and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will host a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic March 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St.
The following services will be offered, according to a news release:
• Pfizer vaccine: ages 5 and older, first and second dose and booster available
• Moderna vaccine: ages 18 and older, first and second dose and booster available
• PCR COVID-19 tests: everyone is eligible
“The March 19 clinic offers an opportunity to continue protecting ourselves and those around us from COVID-19, and to help prevent another surge,” the release stated. “As mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions loosen, vaccination and testing is particularly important now.”
No documents are required. Community members are encouraged to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Wa-Nee School Board to meet
NAPPANEE — The Wa-Nee Community School Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at 6:30 a.m. March 31.
The meeting will take place at the Wa-Nee Administration office, 1300 N. Main St., according to a news release.
Goshen Council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday.
For a livestream of this meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86287812332 or call 312-626-6799 or 929205-6099. The meeting ID is 862 8781 2332.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
To view the meeting agenda in advance go to https://goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/11462_3.7.2022-Council-Agenda.pdf.
County commissioners to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will meet in regular session Monday, at 8:30 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. The public is invited to attend.
The commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency, according to a news release.
