Walorski Parkway to be dedicated
GOSHEN — The Walorski Parkway dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with a rain date set for Thursday at the same time.
The parkway is located on C.R. 4 in Elkhart East Industrial Parkway, located between C.R. 19 and C.R. 17, a news release stated. The ceremony is planned for the east end of the parkway, near C.R. 19.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski died in a traffic crash near Nappanee Aug. 2, 2022. The decision to name the road in honor of the late congresswoman was made by the Elkhart County Commissioners in December, and the new road was added as part of the construction of the Elkhart East Industrial Park, which houses the new Amazon warehouse, the release added.
County commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., a news release stated.
Food distribution events set for April
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting two food distribution events in April in Elkhart County.
Thursday: Ham distribution, 10 a.m.-noon, while supplies last, at Guidance Ministries, 216 N. Second St., Elkhart. This distribution is provided by Four Winds Casino South Bend and is meant provide hams to 200 households.
April 17: Noon-2 p.m., while supplies last, at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen. This distribution is sponsored by the City of Goshen and is meant to serve 200 households.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge, a news release stated. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged, and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, at one box/bag per household.
Distributions are drive-thru. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and open the trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if someone’s trunk does not open.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.
Gallery talk set for Tuesday
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Musuem, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., will host “Auglaize Furniture Company 3-in-1 Library Table” at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
This Gallery Talk event will be presented by Steve Barton, Ruthmere docent, and will take place Ruthmere’s Game Room & Garage, a news release stated.
“Join to learn about the two 3-in-1 Library Tables in Ruthmere’s collection (found in the garage and Arts Reference Library) and the history of the Auglaize Furniture Company of New Bremen, Ohio,” the release added.
Gallery Talks feature a 20-minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. Gallery Talks are free and open to the public, and are recorded and uploaded to YouTube.com/RuthmereMuseum within a few weeks after the event.
For more information or to register online, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Educational options available
SOUTH BEND — Teachers are invited to The History Museum’s monthly Gallery Talks for Teachers, which provides information about the museum’s educational offerings for students.
From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 4, educators can learn about “Integrating Women’s Baseball into WWII Lessons” and take a brief tour of the exhibit First in their Field: The Story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a news release stated.
Each visit will provide a certificate of completion for 2 PGP points, and teachers will receive corresponding curriculum materials.
The event is free and complimentary wine will be offered. To register, contact Stephanie McCune-Bell, director of education at smccunebell@historymuseumSB.org or 574-235-9664, ext. 241. The History Museum welcomes school visits all year long.
For information, call 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.