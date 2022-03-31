Goshen student joins Rep. King at the Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — Goshen High School student Kaitlyn Smith recently joined State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) at the Statehouse where she participated in the Indiana House Page Program.
According to King, Smith toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, helped staff with daily responsibilities and joined King on the House floor to witness the legislative process. The page program operates during the legislative session, which wrapped up March 9.
“Our page program is a rewarding and educational opportunity for Hoosier students,” King said in a news release. “Participants are able to observe legislation in action, explore the Statehouse and meet with their local lawmakers.”
King added that students between the ages of 13 and 18 should consider participating during the 2023 session.
Soil class set for today
ELKHART — A free community gardening class on soil health, hosted by Community Church Services, will take place today from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The class will take place at Seed to Feed Greenhouse, 907 Oakland Ave.
County commissioners to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will each meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, according to a news release. The public is invited to attend.
The commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency, the release added.
Library to host job fair
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library, 300 S. Main St., is hosting a job fair for area businesses April 4, 6 and 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Multiple industries will be on hand, some to do in-person interviews, while others will have applications to pick up, according to a news release. The library itself is not looking for any employees.
To learn more visit www.ligonier.lib.in.us.
Library annual report now available
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library’s 2021 Annual Report has been completed.
The full report is available at www.nappaneelibrary.org/annual-report, according to a news release. The library is located at 157 N. Main St.
South Bend Record Show set for Sunday
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Record Show, the largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana, returns from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Ramada by Wyndham South Bend, 52890 Ind. 933 North, for its second show of 2022.
Nearly 40 dealers from Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana will fill 85 tables with tens of thousands of music items, according to a news release.
“The emphasis is on rock, pop, metal, and punk from the 1960s-today, but various musical genres, including jazz, country, and movie soundtracks, are well represented,” the release stated. “The core of the popular record show, held six times a year, remains pre-loved LPs with select vendors also carrying new vinyl releases, 45s, CDs, cassettes, music videos, posters, memorabilia, and vintage stereo gear. The emphasis is on rock, pop, metal, and punk from the 1960s-today, but various musical genres, including jazz, country, and movie soundtracks, are well represented.”
Admission is free at 11 a.m. Those interested in shopping while vendors set up can pay an early-bird admission of $5 beginning at 9 a.m. Door prizes will be awarded at noon, 1:30, and 3 p.m., and food and beverages, including beer, will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While some individuals accept PayPal and credit card payments, cash is accepted and preferred by all vendors. Masks remain optional for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 inside the Ramada and encouraged for those who are not vaccinated.
To learn more visit southbendrecordshow.com or Facebook.com/southbendrecordshow.
