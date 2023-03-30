Writing, birdhouse contests to start
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St., is sponsoring spring and summer contests.
The creative writing contest is open to any resident or student (grades 3 and older) in the Wa-Nee School District. Entries will be accepted from Saturday until April 21. Only original materials may be entered.
Entries can be submitted online, dropped off, or emailed to media@nappaneelibrary.org. Entries will be judged anonymously on the set criteria of each category. Judges will include NPL staff and community volunteers. Winners will be notified May 1. First-place winners will receive a cash prize and second-place winners will receive a $20 gift card. Winning entries may be on display at the library and shared online.
Sponsors include Bella’s Books & Curiosities, Main Street Roasters, Nappanee Kiwanis, Stickley Ace, Kountry Wood Products, and The Friends of the Nappanee Public Library. Contest categories are:
• Upper elementary (Grades 3-5), up to 500 words, $150 prize — Write a scary story or poem.
• Middle school (Grades 6-8), up to 750 words, $200 prize — Write a story or a poem about discovering a secret or hidden truth.
• High school (grades 9-12), up to 1,000 words, $250 prize — Write a story with an unexpected ending or a poem that ends with a twist.
• Adult (age 18 and older), up to 100 words, $300 prize — Write any mystery in 100 words or less.
The birdhouse decorating contest is open to people of all ages and skill levels. Beginning Saturday, supplies will be available from the Nappanee Public Library and participants can start decorating. Completed birdhouses must be returned to the library by May 5 with a completed entry form for judging.
One artist from each age group will win a $25 gift card. Completed birdhouses will be sealed and displayed outside at the Nappanee Center Quilt Garden from June 1 to Sept. 15.
To learn more, visit www.nappaneelibrary.org.
Shared kitchen program underway
KENDALLVILLE — Be Noble Inc. and the Community Learning Center have announced the official launch of The Cookery, a commercial, shared kitchen and foodservice incubator now serving culinary arts enthusiasts and professionals in Noble County and northeast Indiana.
Be Noble, the county’s local economic development organization, was invited to partner with the CLC to help attract culinary arts entrepreneurs looking to launch or grow new businesses, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.cookerykitchen.com or contact Julia Tipton at the CLC at 260-544-3455.
Support group to meet April 18
LAGRANGE — On April 18, the The Surviving Loss by Suicide support group will host its first meeting of 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the LifeBridge Room on the lower level of Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
The group is appropriate for anyone age 18 or older whose life has been affected by the loss of a loved one due to suicide. Children ages 14-17 may participate when accompanied by a parent or guardian. New members may join at any time.
“Support group leaders Jeff Helmuth, EMS supervisor and paramedic with Parkview LaGrange EMS, and his wife, Tonya, understand how important it can be for survivors to lean on others as they deal with complicated emotions,” a news release stated. “The couple lost their son to suicide in 2015.”
Meetings will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital is located at 207 N. Townline Road. To learn more, contact Jeff Helmuth at 260-463-9492 or jeffrey.helmuth@parkview.com.