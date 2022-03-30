Food distributions set for next month
ELKHART COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting two mobile food distributions in April in Elkhart County.
- Monday, April 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., while supplies last, Hawthorne Elementary School, 501 Lusher Ave., Elkhart. This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by St. Joseph Health System Community Health and Well-Being.
- Monday, April 18, 10 a.m.-noon, while supplies last, Open Door Food Pantry, 292 S. Main St., Nappanee. This distribution will serve 150 households.
To learn more visit feedindiana.org.
DAV to host Friday dinner
GOSHEN — Goshen Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter 15, 708 W. Pike St. will be hosting a Friday night dinner this week.
All are invited to attend this event in support of local veterans, which will include wet burritos, chips, salsa and dessert, according to a news release. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and will run until food runs out.
Wetland Wonders event set for Thursday
NEW PARIS — Elkhart County Parks Department will host a Wetland Wonders event Thursday.
This one-hour program begins at 6 p.m., and participants are asked to be prepared for a hike and dress for the weather.
“Experience nature’s wetlands in the early spring as the flora and fauna are just waking up,” a news release stated. “Dip nets will be provided to capture macroinvertebrates in their natural habitat.”
Directions to Benton Dam County Park can be found at elkhartcountyparks.org.
This program is free and open to people of all ages with no advance registration required. Meet at the Benton Dam parking lot at the River Preserve County Park on C.R. 31 across from Benton Elementary School.
Lerner to feature the Kimball organ in upcoming events
ELKHART — Friends of The Lerner, 410 S. Main St., invites the community to two events featuring the Kimball organ. An evening ticketed Silent Movie Series and organ event as well as the newest free lunchtime live Organ Series at The Lerner Theatre, in downtown Elkhart.
The Friends of The Lerner welcome Celia Weiss back on The Lerner’s 1924 Kimball organ in this free community series today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the auditorium. Join in-person or virtually at home for this monthly organ concert live. Virtual streaming is available on The Lerner’s Facebook page or from The Lerner’s YouTube channel.
To learn more visit https://thelerner.com.
Another offering from The Lerner Theatre, The Kimball Organ Silent Movie Series will feature a silent movie as well organ accompaniment and will be an evening paid ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased at the Lerner Box Office or online.
School board to meet Thursday
ELKHART — A public work session/special meeting of the Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees is set for Thursday.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Elkhart High School auditorium, 2608 California Road, according to a news release.
The board’s meeting site is accessible to all people. Any person requiring accommodation or assistance should contact the secretary to the board of trustees with the school administrative office at 574-262-5506.
Serikow inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. — Michael Serikow, Goshen, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Serikow was initiated at Michigan State University, according to a news release.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
