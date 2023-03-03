Fair lending workshop March 14
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart Human Relations Commission, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be sponsoring a free virtual fair lending workshop March 14.
The event will take place from noon-2 p.m. with guest speaker Attorney Erin Kemple. Register to take part on the city website at www.elkhartindiana.org/fair-housing or at https://coei.webex.com/weblink/register/r765761b145d8753878a696768ff517d2.
Environmental grant applications being accepted
MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO is accepting applications for its Environmental Action Grant to support local nonprofit organizations with environmental initiatives.
For the eighth consecutive year, NIPSCO will provide support for environmental restoration and education projects throughout northern Indiana, a news release stated.
In 2022, winning organizations used the grants to fund education and restoration projects such as:
• The Nature Conservancy in Indiana
• The Watershed Foundation: Environmental Action Grant (used to remove an aging dam from Deeds Creek in Warsaw)
• Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana
• Humane Indiana’s Environmental and Wildlife Education Center
Grants are available in the amount of $500 to $5,000 for organizations seeking funds for environmental restoration projects and education programs. Applications will be accepted now through April 7, with grant awards announced the week of April 24, in celebration of Earth Day, the release added.
Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request at NIPSCO.com/Community. When submitting an application online, applicants should select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application.
Eligible organizations must be a 501©3 or other non-profit as determined by the Internal Revenue Service with an environmental project focus and have a direct impact in NIPSCO service area. Grant funding is not intended for capital projects including weatherization, LEED certification, trail/path building or expansion, Green Build construction or solar panel purchases.
To learn more, visit NIPSCO.com/Environment.
Common council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in a regular session 6 p.m. Monday in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
For a livestream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81892658627 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 818 9265 8627.
The next regular meeting of the council is scheduled for March 20.
County commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
Memorial scholarships being developed
ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has two new scholarship funds to extend the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
“The Jackie Walorski Memorial Scholarship and Jackie Walorski Memorial Ministry Scholarship will honor the life and work of the congresswoman from northern Indiana who died tragically in August 2022,” a news release stated. “Walorski’s surviving family members, including her mother Martha Walorski and husband Dean Swihart, approached the Community Foundation about establishing the scholarships.”
The first scholarships will be offered in the 2024-25 school year as part of the community foundation’s universal application process, which includes more than 30 scholarships for high school students.
Donations can be made at www.inspiringgood.org/walorski-scholarship-donation.