Local student named to dean’s list at Huntington University
HUNTINGTON — Fairfield High School graduate Abby Thomas is among the students who are being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement at Huntington University, which announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Thomas is a freshman majoring in psychology, according to a news release.
Library to host March events
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will be hosting a number of events for the early part of March.
The Decluttering Support Group will meet at noon March 10 in the downstairs meeting room. The topic for March is emotional connections from the past. This group offers a nonjudgmental space and is confidential. The doors close shortly after the start time.
For the rest of March, children can learn about musical instruments during the Homeschool Program, which meets at 10:30 a.m. each Friday. Younger children can attend Wednesday and Friday story times each week in March. Both sessions occur at 10:30 a.m. on their respective days.
Sign-up is also live for the leprechaun trap program at 5:30 p.m. March 17. Snacks will be served. Visit https://bit.ly/3GZes3L to register.
The Workshop, the Syracuse Public Library’s adult writing group, will meet at 11 a.m. March 12 to prepare for its next open mic night at 6 p.m. March 25. The group welcomes writers of all stages and includes beginners and published authors.
To learn more, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
New fund supports early learning needs in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE — The newly established LaGrange County Early Learning Coalition Fund will support efforts underway to improve early childhood education in LaGrange County.
In 2020, Parkview LaGrange spearheaded efforts to discuss childcare needs in the community with community leaders and businesses, leading to the formation of the LaGrange County Early Learning Coalition, according to a news release.
The coalition is focused on improving access to care and understanding the needs around childcare and early learning opportunities for parents, providers, and businesses. Parkview LaGrange contributed $10,000 to launch the LaGrange County Early Learning Coalition fund. The fund will support the coalition’s efforts to improve access to childcare and allows fundraising efforts to begin.
To donate to the LaGrange County Early Learning Coalition Fund, visit lccf.net/donate.
Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.