BMV announces holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS— All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed April 7 in observance of the Good Friday holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours April 8, a news release stated.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a nearby 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Open house set for April 12
SOUTH BEND — The public is invited to join the Michiana Area Council of Government’s open house to review the draft TIP and Transportation Plan Amendment to provide comment on the proposed program of projects.
A draft of the proposed Program of Projects and Amendment is available at area public libraries, MACOG’s office, and on MACOG’s website http://macog.com/transportation.html#comment. A review and comment period runs until April 28.
As part of the public participation process, MACOG will offer an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. April 12 at 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., 11th Floor County-City Building.
The MACOG TIP fulfills requirements for the Federal Transit Administration public involvement process, according to a news release. The TIP public participation process is used to satisfy the South Bend and Elkhart-Goshen Urbanized Area Section 5307 Program of Projects requirements.
Requests for information or comments may be directed to 574-287-1829 ext. 501, macogdir@macog.com, or the online comment form at http://macog.com/tip.html.
Ruthmere to host Free Family Sunday
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., is hosting a Free Family Sunday this coming weekend.
Tours will take place at no charge from 1 to 4 p.m. (last tour beginning about 15-20 minutes before 4 p.m.), according to a news release.
The first Sunday of each month, April through November, either Ruthmere Museum or Havilah Beardsley House is open to the public for no admission charged between 1 and 4 p.m. Ruthmere is open in April, June, August and October. The Havilah Beardsley House is open May, July, September and November. When one site is open for a Free Family Sunday, the other site is closed. The Havilah Beardsley House will be CLOSED this Sunday.
Free Family Sundays are made possible through a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, the release added. To learn more, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
‘Frog and Toad’ set for Saturday
ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library hosts a special event with Elkhart Civic Theatre celebrating the “Frog and Toad” stories at the downtown library Saturday.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., families are invited to make a kite, plant a sunflower and enjoy refreshments and a live performance from cast members of “A Year with Frog and Toad,” the musical.
The event is free and open to the public, a news release stated.
A four-pack of tickets to the show will be given away. A knit frog and toad stuffed animal set will also be given away.
Elkhart Civic Theatre is performing the musical performance April 7-8 and 14-16 at the Bristol Opera House, the release added.
Visit Facebook.com/MyEPL to RSVP.
Holcomb directs flags to half staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the school shooting which took place
Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, a news release stated.