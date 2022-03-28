Amateur Radio Open house and training set for April 5
GOSHEN — The Goshen Amateur Radio Club is inviting the public to an open house and information meeting for anyone interested in amateur radio. at 7 p.m., April 5 in the Community Center on the Goshen Greencroft campus, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
Club president Sandy Swartzendruber and others from the Goshen Amateur Radio Club will share information about this activity, according to a news release.
Beginning April 12, the club is offering training for prospective amateur radio operators. The training will prepare new operators for the Technician class license and will also take place in the Greencroft Community Center. The cost is $25 for study materials. Training will take every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m., for five to six weeks depending on training progress. No prior technical knowledge is required and the training is open to all.
“The Technicians class license is the U.S. entry level license into amateur or “ham” radio,” the release stated. “While license application requirements vary by country, the Amateur Radio Service is also controlled by international law and agreements because radio waves do not stop for international borders. In its regulations (Part 97), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recognizes the ability of the hobby not only to advance radio communication and technical skills, but also to enhance international goodwill.”
The Goshen Amateur Radio Club organized in 1905 to promote the science of radio communications through education and public service. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month, at 7 p.m., in the Community Center on 1820 Greencroft. The club is a member of the American Radio Relay League, a national organization of over 650,000 members.
For more information about amateur radio or the Goshen club, contact David T. Menges or browse to www.goshenarc.org or www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio. Follow amateur radio on Facebook at Amateur Radio Northern Indiana.
Ruthmere to open for 2022 season
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum Campus, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., is opening for the 2022 season April 1.
Tours are to resume at the same hours and rates as previous years, according to a news release. Both Ruthmere and the Havilah Beardsley House are open Tuesdays through Saturdays with tours on the hour at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.
Admission prices for Ruthmere are $10 for adults, $4 for students, and $7 for seniors on Senior Discount Days (every Wednesday). Admission prices for Havilah Beardsley House are: $5 for adults, $2 for students, and $3 for seniors on Senior Discount Days. You may also purchase a campus pass to both houses: $13 for adults, $5 for students, $10 for seniors on Senior Discount Days, or $40 for families (five visitors of any age). Children under 5 are admitted free to both attractions with adult.
At this time, face masks are not required but encouraged for unvaccinated guests, the release stated. Tours on normal days of operation begin at the top of the hour and are currently limited to a maximum of eight visitors per group. Advanced tour reservations are encouraged, otherwise open tour slots are filled on a first come, first serve basis. Call (574) 264-0330 to make a reservation.
To learn more online visit www.ruthmere.org.
School Board to meet today
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the board conference room at the corporation office at 5194 US-33, according to a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.