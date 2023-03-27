Pham honored with ‘Realizing the Dream’
GOSHEN – Brenton Hieu Pham, a sophomore writing major at Goshen College, is one of several first-generation Indiana college students named “Realizing the Dream” recipients by Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the scholarship program annually recognizes first-generation college students from ICI colleges and universities, a news release stated. Students are selected for the $4,000 award for outstanding achievement during their freshman year as they successfully advance toward completing their bachelor’s degrees.
Pham named Miriam Miller Avelar, a Spanish teacher at Goshen High School as his influential educator. Avelar will receive a $1,000 professional development grant from ICI. The 29 scholarship recipients, one from each of Indiana’s private, non-profit colleges and universities, were celebrated at a banquet February 25 at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis.
Library events set for early April
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will close at noon April 7 in observance of Good Friday.
Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a fun and interactive way designed to help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet April 10 and 11 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
The Friends of the Library will meet at 12:30 p.m. April 11, and 5he Library Board will meet later at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to one hour of LEGO building April 12 at 3 p.m. The library will provide the Lego bricks, a building challenge, and a prompt to ignite imaginations. Registration is required, and it is asked that children leave their own LEGOS at home.
“The Old Woman and Her Pig” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how getting home is easier than it appears for an old woman who bought a pig.
Purdue welcomes Mask April 5
HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest will welcome Deirdre Mask, author of “The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal about Identity, Race, Wealth and Power,” as the keynote speaker during the university’s annual Days of Discovery research symposium.
The presentation will include a live question and answer session and take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 5 in Alumni Hall, located in the Student Union and Library Building, 2233 173rd St., a news release stated.
The keynote address by Mask is free and open to the public. Visit pnw.edu/one-book for more information. No pre-registration is required.
Mask, whose book was a finalist for the 2020 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction and the Goodreads Choice Awards, Best History & Biography 2020, as well as one of Time magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2020, will speak on the hidden stories behind street addresses and their power to decide who counts, who doesn’t and why.
Chosen as the One Book, One University 2022-23 book selection for PNW, Mask’s book explores the relationship between where people live, their race, class, wealth, how these relationships came to be and the shifts of power throughout history.
The annual One Book, One University program provides PNW faculty, students and staff an opportunity to explore issues that are important and integral to society through the reading and discussion of a selected book, the release added.