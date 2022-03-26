County commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to be followed by a county stormwater board meeting, at the administration building at 117. N. Second St.
Parent Connections Expo set for today
ELKHART — Elkhart and Bristol families are invited to the first Connection Expo at Elkhart High School, 2608 California Road, today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Following feedback from parents over the last two years, Elkhart Community Schools built the expo around the greatest needs of families in the community, a news release stated.
Thirty-minute breakout sessions are planned to help parents better understand how to use Canvas — ECS’ secondary schools online instructional program, Seesaw — ECS’ elementary online instructional program, and PowerSchool — ECS’ student information system. Additional breakout sessions include topics on mental health, literacy, parenting workshops, Elkhart High School’s Schools of Study, Career and Technical Education, and more.
In addition, 40 booths will line the hallways and provide parents with an opportunity to learn more about everything from kindergarten registration and summer programs to health care initiatives and community events designed to enhance the educational experience of Elkhart students, the release reads.
Attendees are invited to register in advance for a chance to win a 65-inch smart TV by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ECS-Parent-Expo-2022. There is no cost to attend. Interpreters will be available. This event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Martin’s Supermarkets, Crossroads United Way and Head Start.
GriefShare support group to meet
SHIPSHEWANA — Townline Mennonite Church will be hosting a GriefShare support group at 6 p.m. Tuesdays April 5-June 28.
People are invited to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so sequential attendance is not necessary. Some of the topics included are: “The Journey of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Guilt and Anger,” “Complicating Factors” and “What Do I Live for Now?”
GriefShare groups meet weekly to help those grieving face these challenges and move toward rebuilding their life. It features a video seminar series with some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics.
Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. No one is required to share. It is all voluntary.
Registration is requested. To register or for more information, call Mary Helmuth at 574-304-3276. Townline Church is located at 2165 S. 1000 West, Shipshewana. For more information about GriefShare, visit www.griefshare.org.
Museum to present ‘The Fabric of a Global University’
SOUTH BEND — At Insights in History, at 1:30 p.m. April 6, History Museum registrar Kristi Dunn will explore “The Fabric of a Global University,” a new exhibit that recently opened at The History Museum, 808 W. Washington St.
Dunn will describe the exhibit, including the University of Notre Dame’s international education, research and engagement worldwide. She will also chronicle the museum’s partnership with Notre Dame International and tell how the two institutions worked together to create the exhibit. Admission is $3 or $1 for members.
Reservations are required by April 4. Insights in History is sponsored by Tuesley, Hall, Konopa LLP. A tour of the exhibit will be offered.
For information, call the museum at 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.
