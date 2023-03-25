The Cove
opens April 12
ELKHART — Regular shopping hours will resume April 12 at the Cove (formerly Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry), 347 W. Lusher Ave.
Regular shopping hours are Wednesdays at 5 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. Clients will be allowed to shop in two groups of 25 each, with a 45 minute shopping time limit, a news release stated.
The donation area will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting April 11. Children's clothing and shoes are always in need, but televisions and furniture are no longer accepted.
The Cove is an all volunteer organization which serves more than 400 families each month. To learn more, visit www.elkhartcove.com.
Ruthmere celebrates
five decades
ELKHART — In 2023, Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., is celebrating 50 years of museum operations, with a number of events scheduled.
The museum first opened on Sept. 8, 1973, a news release stated. The first event will be Ruthmere’s Beardsley Neighborhood Day April 1, opening day for the museum’s 2023 tour season.
Ruthmere invites all neighbors from throughout the Beardsley Historic District along with the general public to this free event. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a one-hour neighborhood clean-up, starting at the Havilah Beardsley House (at 102 W. Beardsley Ave.). Then, the party moves over to the Ruthmere Quilt Garden Green from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be available on a no-profit, cost basis at $10 for the full meal, which includes Nelson's half chicken (or Moringa Tree vegan entree), chips, cookie and drink, or the 1/2 chicken or vegan entree for $5, and chips/cookie/drink for $5. All food purchases are cash only.
Neighborhood residents, Ruthmere members and the general public are invited to mingle while exploring the Ruthmere grounds. A kids’ bounce house worthy of a mansion will be provided by Sonora Party Rentals. Explore the arts by participating in the engaging Pause and Paint activity or marvel at local plein air artists on site. Ruthmere tours will begin at the top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will operate under normal admission rates April 1.
Several community partners will have tables at the event: Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Lake Michigan Region, Elkhart Boys & Girls Club, Elkhart City Parks, the Elkhart Education Foundation, Elkhart Fair Housing, the Elkhart Historic Cultural & Preservation Commission, First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart, Indiana Landmarks, JA Elkhart Biztown, League of Women Voters Elkhart County, and Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
This event is sponsored by The Bill Deputy Foundation and 1st Source Bank, the release added. For more information on Beardsley Neighborhood Day, visit Ruthmere.org/Beardsley-Neighborhood-Day.
LLI classes
set for April
GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute will be hosting "A Museum Smorgasbord: Hidden Treasures All Around Us!" April 4, 6, 11 and 13 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The classes will take place in Jennings Auditorium, 1820 Greencroft Blvd.
"There are fascinating stories to tell in our local museums," a news release stated. "In this class we will have eight representatives from local museums uncovering the treasures in their museum and why it’s an exciting place to visit."
Registration will be at www.life-learn.org or by calling 574-535-7566, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. Medicaid and HUD members are free with $10 membership.