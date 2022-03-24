Ukrainian relief part of upcoming April meeting agenda
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Retired Teachers will meet April 14 at 11:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., according to a news release.
Cost for the hot, catered meal will be $15, and reservations are due April 6.
Email Marie Palacios at marpal27@gmail.com or call Pat Huber at 574-533-1873.
The program will be given by our District Executive Director Laura Penman. Cash donations will be given to Ukraine humanitarian relief.
Microchip clinic set for Sunday
BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County is hosting a free microchip clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
There are 500 chips available for implant, according to a news release.
The HSEC is located at 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol. To learn more visit www.elkharthumanesociety.org.
Town council to meet
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will meet in executive session Monday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Milford Town Hall, 121 S. Main St.
Personnel items and the review of information about prospective employees are on the meeting agenda.
Board of zoning appeals to meet in April
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. April 21.
The meeting will take place at the Dept. of Public Services building, Rooms 104, 106 and 108, 117 N. Second St., according to a news release.
Symphony paying tribute to Ukraine
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony will perform a world-premier piece of music benefiting relief organizations in Ukraine this Sunday at 4 p.m. as part of the symphony’s “New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games” concert at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.
“Kyiv, 2022,” written by Brian Balmages, will be performed at the outset of Sunday’s program, according to a news release. Balmages will donate all of the proceeds from “Kyiv, 2022” to relief organizations serving war-torn Ukraine.
A series of symphony engagement opportunities precede Sunday’s “New Adventures” performance. Guest artist, professor of piano and Elkhart Central High School graduate Dr. Roth will lead a special master class for students Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Elkhart High School — Freshman Division. Ticketholders are invited to Maestro Soo Han’s next behind-the-music talk in The Lerner’s Cittadine Room at 3:15 p.m., immediately prior to the concert.
“New Adventures” tickets are available online at thelerner.com, priced from $14 to $35. They may also be purchased through The Lerner Theater box office by calling 574-293-4469.
Grace Theological Seminary to host event
WINONA LAKE — Grace Theological Seminary invites all pastors and church leaders to attend “PastorPedia Live!”, a free training and resource event for pastors and church leaders on April 6 at 10 a.m. in Westminster Hall at Grace College, 105 Ninth St., Winona Lake.
While “PastorPedia Live!” will be coming to a close as it is currently known, Grace Seminary is introducing a new training event: “Thriving Leaders Network,” to be housed in the Charis Collective for Thriving Leaders at Grace. Its first event will launch this June.
The April 6 event will be the last of its kind led by Dr. Knute Larson, pastor emeritus at The Chapel in Akron, Ohio, who has written six books, pastored for more than four decades and coached more than 100 churches in the last 12 years.
The first “Thriving Leaders Network” event, set for June 22, will feature guest speaker Dr. Gary McIntosh, a nationally and internationally known professor of Christian Ministry & Leadership at Biola University.
For more information about the upcoming “Thriving Leaders Network” contact Dr. Trent Lambert at lambertj@grace.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.