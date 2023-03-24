‘Into the Woods’ opens today
GOSHEN — The Goshen College Theater Department will present its spring mainstage musical, “Into the Woods” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, today, Saturday and March 31 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday and April 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Umble Center, 1700 S. Main St.
“Into the Woods” is recommended for children ages 13 and older due to adult situations.
“Winner of multiple Tony and the Drama Desk Awards, the classic musical “Into the Woods” brings our favorite storybook characters together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece and a rare modern classic,” a news release stated. “The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.”
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children and free for GC students and employees. For tickets, call or visit the GC Box Office 574-535-7566 or visit goshen.edu/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the theater beginning one hour before show time.
County commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 North Second St. To follow online, go to https://bit.ly/3hqx2Xk.
‘Meet the Bunny’ returns Saturday
GOSHEN — After a two-year hiatus, all 20 Martin’s Super Markets locations in Indiana and Michigan, including both Goshen stores, will host a “Meet the Bunny” photo event Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
A donation of $5 per digital photo will be collected and proceeds will go to local nonprofit organizations selected by each store.
“We’re so excited to bring our popular “Meet the Bunny” event back and welcome our store guests and their children and grandchildren to enjoy this festive photo opportunity,” said Doug Dillman, vice president, regional operations, Martin’s Super Markets in a news release. “This is a fun event for our associates too as they get a chance to show off their creativity with the photo backdrops and engage with guests while giving back to the nonprofits they helped select. It’s a win-win all the way around.”
The Martin’s at 1527 Bashor Road will donate to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, and the store at 1401 College Ave. will support East Goshen Mennonite Church Food Bank, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.martinsgroceriestogo.com/community.
‘Evan Hansen’ heads to South Bend
SOUTH BEND ― The American Theatre Guild will present the North American Tour of the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”
This production is part of the Broadway in South Bend series and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage April 25–30, a news release stated.
Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayInSouthBend.com or MorrisCenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center, or by calling 1-574-235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10-plus are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
Stormwater board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Stormwater meeting will take place Monday at the Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., at 9 a.m.
The meeting will take place directly following the commissioner’s meeting, a news release stated.