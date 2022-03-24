School bus safety measures to increase
ELKHART — Over the next couple of weeks, officers with Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership will be positioned along bus routes and in school zones where they will be on high alert for stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving, according to a news release.
“Every time you see a bus, slow down, be ready to stop and watch for children,” the release said. “If the overhead lights flash red and the stop arm extends, you are required by law to stop. Under no circumstances, should you speed up in an attempt to beat the bus.”
Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days (for the first offense) or up to one year (for the second).
Milford Public Library awarded ARPA grant
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., has received a grant award in the amount of $10,000.
The grant project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, administered by the Indiana State Library, according to a news release.
The grant will be used to rework the library’s layout to better serve patrons in a post-pandemic environment. Laptops will be available to use on the adult floor of the library, thus allowing patrons the opportunity to social distance while using the library’s internet service.
In addition, new furniture has been purchased to create a better seating environment so that patrons will be able to more easily self distance from others using the library, the release added. To learn more visit www.imls.gov and follow IMLS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Township advisory board to meet
WAKARUSA — The Olive Township Advisory Board will meet Saturday.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. in the Wakarusa EMS building, 301 E. Waterford St., according to a news release.
LLI lecture series set for early April
GOSHEN — Dr. Jep Hostetler will present “Our Amazing Bodies and How They Work … or Don’t” 10-11:30 a.m. April 4, 6, 11 and 13.
The presentations, sponsored by the Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County, will take place at Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
This class is also available for online participation. Register at www.life-learn.org or by calling 574-535-7566.
Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. All non-vaccinated people must wear masks, and for others it’s encouraged but optional.
Goshen Theater Drama Club to start in June
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater Drama Club’s Summer Camp registration is underway.
Open to students 8-14 years old, the camp runs from June 20 to July 8, with a showcase performance set for July 9 at noon, according to a news release.
The theater is located at 216 S. Main St., and has recently been renovated. Areas of focus for participants include theater, design, storytelling, history and teamwork.
Two tracks are available to campers: performance and technical theater, the release added.
“While every student will experience both performance-based and technical design lessons, we want them to explore art in the most exciting — and comfortable — ways for them,” the release reads. “Performance-track students will be on stage for the showcase, while technical theater students will create designs, running the production from behind the scenes.”
Tuition is $250 for all three weeks, or $100 per week. The registration deadline is June 13. A $50 deposit is required at the time of registration. Full tuition is due June 20. Scholarships are available.
Register at https://goshentheater.com/gtdc. For more information on regarding COVID-19 policies, visit www.goshentheater.com/events or visit Goshen Theater’s Facebook Page.
