School board to meet today
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place at 5 p.m. today.
The session will take place at the Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
Sign dedication set for Friday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Fire Department has invited the public to the unveiling of the sign for its Fire Training Center.
The unveiling ceremony will take place at the center, 2109 Caragana Court, Friday at 4 p.m. Representatives of several regional agencies and Joel Thacker, executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, will attend the ceremony.
Phase I of the training center was completed in the fall of 2019. Since then, it has become a regional training facility, bringing agencies from surrounding counties and, on occasion, the U.S. Army for various types of drills, a news release stated.
“Our goal is to be a good response partner with all the agencies we work with,” Fire Chief Dan Sink said in the release. “The training center has allowed us to instruct our individual crew members and those in neighboring agencies, and we in turn are learning from them.”
At the site, crews train for fire rescue, confined spaces, hazardous materials and technical rescue. Law enforcement has used the space to train for various scenarios. In 2022 the US army ran some rescue drills at the training center and at Fidler Pond Park, the release added.
The event will be followed by a tour of the facilities. Refreshments will be provided.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/fire.
Downsizing program set for April 6
NAPPANEE — A free educational program on downsizing will take place at 2 p.m. April 6 at the Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St.
The program will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County, and will be approximately 1-hour long.
“By creating an end-of-life plan, you can relieve your family members of a huge burden,” a news release stated. “Learn about downsizing your personal possessions and get tips on what to keep, toss, donate or recycle. “
To join, register in advance by calling the Nappanee Public Library at 574-773-7919. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those with a need a reasonable accommodation to participate can call 574-533-0554 by Monday.
To learn more, visit www.extension.purdue.edu/elkhart.
Congressional Art Competition underway
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Congressman Rudy Yakym announced that the annual Congressional Art Competition will be open to high school students throughout the 2nd District, which includes Goshen and Elkhart County.
Each spring, members of Congress sponsor a nationwide high school arts competition, a news release stated.
“I am thrilled to invite Hoosier high school students throughout the 2nd District to participate in this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Yakym said in the release.
The 2023 Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the Second District, and submissions will be accepted from March 27 through April 14. The winning submission will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside the artwork of other contest winners nationwide. Additionally, all submitted artwork will hang at the South Bend Airport until May 17, the release added.
To learn more and participate, visit Yakym’s website at yakym.house.gov/congressional-art-competition.