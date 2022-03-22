Chamber to host community conversation
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce has announced that David Terrell, executive director at Indiana Communities Institute, will be the keynote speaker at a Community Conversation.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Drive, according to a news release.
“Mr. Terrell will address place-making and creating a welcoming and inclusive community,” the release stated. “Additionally, he will speak about the need for changing conversations to impact change in the economy.”
Any member of the Syracuse community is welcome to attend and participate in this free Community Conversation. The event will be hosted by the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce.
For additional details regarding the Chamber, call 574-457-5637, visit online at SWChamber.com or email: Renea@SWChamber.com.
Town council to meet Thursday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Shipshewana Town Hall, in the Roger D. Yoder Council Room, 345 N. Morton St., according to a news release.
Tolson Center welcomes new director
ELKHART — The board of the Tolson Center for Community Excellence, 1320 Benham Ave., announced Monday the appointment of Breanna Allen, as its executive director. Allen is the first staff member since the Tolson Center became independent of the City of Elkhart.
Allen brings nearly 10 years of tenure in higher education and community collaboration, including Ivy Tech Community College (Elkhart Campus) and most recently, Horizon Education Alliance (HEA).
“Breanna’s passion for young people, combined with her extensive experience in higher education makes her a perfect fit to lead an organization that will support Tolson’s members to excel throughout their lifetimes,” said Cyneatha Millsaps, chair of the Tolson board, in a news release.
Starting April 1, Allen will begin to develop program partnerships, source funding and work with the board to hire additional staff to positions that will become available throughout 2022, the release added.
Allen’s first public engagement as executive director will be to meet with youth, parents and Tolson alumni at the City of Elkhart’s “Last Blast at Tolson,” set for the week of April 4. The public is invited to attend and meet Allen on April 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the transfer of the building from the City of Elkhart to the independent nonprofit Tolson Center for Community Excellence organization.
The public is also invited to mark Tolson’s next major milestone with a groundbreaking celebration May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, to volunteer for the groundbreaking celebration, or donate in honor of the executive director hiring, visit www.tolson.org or contact info@tolson.org.
Grace College announces scholarship recipients
WINONA LAKE — Grace College recently announced four 2022 full-tuition President’s Scholarship recipients. Among them was Jai’Lin Parker of Elkhart.
Presidential Scholarship Days, an annual competition for high-achieving high school seniors, awards more than $2 million in scholarships, according to a news release.
This year’s 263 competing scholars came from 18 states and four foreign countries. Their average high school GPA was above a 4.0.
For more information about financial aid and scholarships available at Grace College, visit www.grace.edu/admissions, call 866-974-7223 or email admissions@grace.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.