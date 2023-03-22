Friday board meeting canceled
TOPEKA — The special board meeting for the Westview School Corp. scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
Recommendations for the Topeka Elementary School and Shipshewana-Scott Elementary School renovation projects will be made at the next regularly scheduled meeting April 13 at 7 p.m., a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.westview.k12.in.us.
Library trustees to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session Thursday at 7 a.m.
The meeting will take place in Meeting Room 1 at the library, 157 N. Main St.
Children’s Resale set for Friday, Saturday
ELKHART — The Spring and Summer Children’s Resale event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event will take place at the Northern Indiana Event Center, at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, 21565 Executive Parkway, a news release stated.
Clothing, infant items, books and toys, shoes, education resources and other items will be on sale. To learn more, visit www.thechildrensresale.com or visit them on Facebook.
Symphony event set for Sunday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony will celebrate the past while offering an in-depth look at its present with its 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebration concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Lerner Theater, 410 S. Main St.
The event includes special guests from the past, a pre-performance talk by former long-time conductor Brian Groner, and two compositions that were performed by the symphony at its very first public performance back in January of 1949, a news release stated
The symphony will perform compositions spanning 199 years of music history.
Ticket holders are invited to attend the pre-concert talk by Groner, scheduled at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event may be purchased at the Lerner Box Office, 410 S. Main St., or by phone at 574-293-4469.
The Elkhart County Symphony Association employs more than 100 professional musicians in the county, the release added. To learn more, visit www.elkhartsymphony.com.
New Paris author to release collection
GOSHEN — Finishing Line Press and local author Jenna Wysong Filbrun, New Paris, announce the upcoming release of Filbrun’s first full-length collection of poetry, “Away.”
“In Away, Filbrun journeys through loss toward change and growth,” a news release stated. “Living with weakened immunity due to chronic illness, she writes about the COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes of the most vulnerable, with whom she identifies.”
The book will release in July 2023 and is currently available to order. To learn more, visit the book’s landing page on the publisher’s website at www.finishinglinepress.com/product/away-by-jenna-wysong-filbrun.
Kite Creations set for Saturday
GOSHEN — Ox Bow Park will be hosting Kite Creations Saturday at 10 a.m.
Participants can make a classic diamond-shaped kite, using materials provided, to create to use or to give as a gift. Materials will be provided
The event, to take place at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter, 23033 C.R. 45, may last about an hour and a half, a news release stated.
The event is $4 per kite and advance registration is required by Thursday. To sign up, or for information about other upcoming events, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or call the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Cemetery association to meet April 17
SYRACUSE — The annual meeting of the Solomon Creek Cemetery Association will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at Solomon Creek Methodist Church, 15051 C.R. 146.
All lot owners are invited to attend, a news release stated.