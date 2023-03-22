Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.