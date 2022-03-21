Parks and Recreation Board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks and Recreation Board will host a meeting at 4 p.m. today.
The Elkhart County Clubhouse 10th Anniversary 5K/3K run/walk & brunch, the NIJC 5K Run/Walk for Immigrant Justice and the upcoming Juneteenth Celebration are among the agenda items, according to a news release.
The meeting will take place at the City Courts Building, 111 East Jefferson St. Members of the public may join in person or virtually by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570.
Bethel University Presents Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’
MISHAWAKA – Bethel University will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” March 25, 31 and April 1, 2 at 7:30 p.m., March 26 and April 2 at 1 p.m., in the Everest-Rohrer Chapel/Fine Arts Center Auditorium on campus.
The April 1 performance will be interpreted for the d/Deaf community, according to a news release.
“This ‘tale as old as time’ offers a great opportunity to bring your entire family for a memorable night out,” the release stated.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors, $10 for kids 12 and under (taxes and fees not included). Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.betheluniversity.edu or by calling the box office at 574-807-7080.
Additionally, Bethel will host Belle’s Tea Party on April 2, at 11:15 a.m., before the matinee show, in the Everest-Rohrer Rotunda. This event is for VIPs (Very Important Princes and Princesses) and will include a light lunch, photo opportunity with Belle and characters, and other surprises, the release added.
The cost is $45 for adults, $40 for students and seniors, and $25 for children 12 and under, and includes a VIP ticket to the show. Seating is limited. Sign up at http://forms.betheluniversity.edu/49.
Library board meeting times changed
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library board will now meet the third Monday of the month at 5:45 p.m.
The meetings will take place at the Syracuse Public Library meeting room 115 East Main St., according to a news release.
LARE grants awarded for Indiana projects
INDIANAPOLIS — A number of Indiana counties will receive funds to improve their waterways thanks to $1,506,640 in grants awarded by DNR Director Daniel W. Bortner through the Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program.
DNR grants totaling $908,700 will be used in sediment or logjam removal projects and will support 13 projects in 15 counties, according to a news release. The other $597,940 will be used to fight aquatic invasive plants, including 37 projects involving 57 bodies of water in 11 counties.
“Funded projects include grants for both planning and removal of sediment,” the release stated. “Removal projects help improve recreation and remove excessive nutrients near inlets. Projects to dredge lake inlets or boating access channels receive the highest priority for LARE funding.”
To learn more about these projects contact Doug Nusbaum at dnusbaum@dnr.IN.gov.
Visit ‘Groundhog Island’ starting April 4
NAPPANEE — Nappanee Parks and Recreation will host “The Legend of Groundhog Island” April 4-8 and and every Saturday in April.
“Join us for 75 minutes of swashbuckling fun as you and your shipmates decode messages and solve puzzles,” a news release stated, adding that multiple times are available at West Park Pavilion.
Those with questions or concerns should contact 574-773-2112 or jknight@nappanee.org.
Pre registration is required at nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
