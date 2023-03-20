Library events set for April
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 North Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of events and activities in early April
Book Bites will take place April 4 at 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s area of the library. This drop in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required for this event.
“The Titans” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how the children of Mother Earth and Father Sky were a warring group who produced some strong leaders.
To learn more about upcoming library programs, visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Election board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will meet in an open public meeting Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Election Storage Room, located in the basement of the county administration building, at 117 N. Second St.
The purpose of this meeting is to finalize some administrative requirements for conduct 2023 Municipal Primary.
Agenda items to be discussed include CAN-9 Legal Notice of Primary Election, absentee in-person schedule – dates, times, and locations, Election Day vote centers, absentee mail ballot proxies, Public Test and a review and update of Clerk/Board powers and duties, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit clerk.elkhartcounty.com.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Downtown Library, 300 S. Second St., Elkhart.
To learn more, visit www.myepl.org.
Trustees to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Board of Trustee of the Goshen Public Library will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the library auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St.
To learn more, visit goshenpl.lib.in.us.
“Enchanted Tea” set for The History Museum
SOUTH BEND — “Enchanted Tea” will be presented by The History Museum at 2 p.m. April 15.
Taking place in the elegant Leighton Gallery, the event features tables of eight, each decorated to reflect all the charm of princess fairies, a news release stated.
“This one-of-a-kind experience offers a menu of savories, sweets, and classic teas, and is followed by a private tour of the Oliver Mansion, plus a delightful treat for young ones,” the release added. “The tea is catered by the Oliver Inn Bed and Breakfast.”
Tours of the first floor of the Oliver Mansion will be offered at the tea. Built in 1897, the historic house retains all original furnishings, providing a remarkable glimpse of how the Oliver family lived.
Tickets are $30 for adults; $25 for members; $15 for youth 6-17 and $5 for children 5 and under. Reservations are required by April 9 and can be made online at historymuseumSB.org or by calling 574-235-9664.
Commission to meet Wednesday
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Redevelopment Commission will host a work session on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The work session will take place at the Nappanee Center, 302 W Market St., a news release stated.
For further information call 574-773-7281 or visit www.nappanee.org/government/boards-and-commissions/redevelopment-commission.
School trustees to meet Friday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 8:30 a.m. Friday
The meeting will take place at the J.C Rice Educational Center, 2720 California Road.
To learn more, visit www.elkhart.k12.in.us.