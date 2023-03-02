Senior event set for March 9
MILLERSBURG — Joe Deeds from St. Joseph Prosecutor’s Office will speak at an event for seniors at 1 p.m. March 9 at Millersburg Town Hall, 201 W. Washington St.
Deeds will speak about scams that are taking place locally and give advice on how seniors can protect themselves, a news release stated.
March food donation events scheduled
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced several mobile food distributions for this month in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties.
• East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, March 9, from noon to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. This distribution is sponsored by the City of Goshen and will serve 200 households.
• The Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart, March 20, 10 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last. This distribution will serve 200 households and is provided by the USDA.
• Clayton Homes, 66920 Ind. 19, Wakarusa, March 29, 1–3 p.m., or while supplies last.
• Mary and Jerry’s Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 South, Mentone, March 24. Noon to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. This distribution will serve 200 households and is provided by the USDA.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge on a first come, first served basis and are pre-boxed and pre-bagged, with one box/bag per household, according to a news release. All events are on Eastern time.
Distributions are drive thru. Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles and open trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a vehicle’s trunk does not open.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.
Yakym announces staff office hours
MISHAWAKA — The office of Congressman Rudy Yakym has announced the following dates, times and locations that his office will be hosting staff office hours during the month of March in all 11 counties in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
For Elkhart County, these include from 1-2:30 p.m., today at Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St., and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. For March 17, hours will be 10 a.m. to noon at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St.
For Kosciusko County, these include 1–3:30 p.m. March 15 at the Etna Green Town Hall, 106 S. Walnut St., and 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at KEDCO, 207 S. Buffalo Street, Warsaw.
Humanist Forum to meet March 14
SOUTH BEND — The Humanist Forum of South Bend, a chapter of the American Humanist Association, will meet in person on “pi day” from 6-8 p.m. March 14 at The Tree House 217 N. Main St.
Parking will be on the street, in 1st Source lot north of The Tree House, or in the garage at Colfax and Main.
This is a joint fundraiser with Northern Indiana Atheists, with net proceeds going to The Tree House and the LGBTQ Center, according to a news release. Admission fee ($20 for advance purchase, $25 for day of event) covers pizza, soft drinks, and a selection of pie for dessert. Eat in or takeout is available.
Those participating must register, but tickets must be purchased at www.pledge.to/pi-day, with $5 saved on those purchased ahead of time, and donations are always welcome.
The public is welcome and there is no admission charge, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.meetup.com/Humanist-Forum.
‘City Chats’ session set for next week
NAPPANEE — The city of Nappanee will host “City Chats” with Mayor Phil Jenkins March 9 from 4-6 p.m.
The session will take place at Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St., a news release stated.
This will be an opportunity to meet the city team, as well as learn more about the city’s departments and the services they provide. Light refreshments will be served.
To learn more, visit www.nappanee.org.