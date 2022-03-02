Piano recital set for March 13
SOUTH BEND — The 27th annual Hartman Stickley Memorial Piano Competition & Festival Winner Recital will take place at 2:30 p.m. March 13.
The event will take place at the Moreau Center for the Arts – Little Theater, 18 St. Mary S College, South Bend, according to a news release. It is sponsored by the South Bend Area Music Teachers Association.
For information, including on how to take part, contact Paula Laskowski at beethoven361@hotmail.com or 574-276-9313 or visit www.sbamta.org.
Mobile food events set for March
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting mobile food distributions is several local counties this month.
Events will run as long as supplies last, according to a news release.
Elkhart County — today, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shepherd’s Cove, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart. This distribution will serve 200 households.
Kosciusko County — March 11, 10 a.m. – noon, First Baptist Church, 2819 Patterson Road, Warsaw. This distribution will serve 200 households.
Marshall County — March 21, 10 a.m. – noon, Plymouth Parks Department, 1600 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. This distribution will serve 150 households.
To learn more visit feedindiana.org.
Chamber Third House Meeting set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host its final Third House Meeting of 2022 on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The meeting is available both virtually and in-person at 418 S. Main St., according to a news release.
The meeting is free to attend, but registration is required. The link is: https://www.elkhart.org/event/third-house-meeting-3-5-2022/. In-person attendance is limited to 30. All in-person attendees must wear masks.
Indiana legislators invited to the Third House meetings include Rep. David Abbott, Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Curt Nisly, Rep. Joanna King, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, Sen. Ryan Mishler and Sen. Linda Rogers.
Council to host executive session
MIDDLEBURY — The Town Council of Middlebury will meet in an executive session Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N. Main St.
The purpose of the session is for discussion with respect to an individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction to receive information concerning the individual’s alleged misconduct and to discuss, before a determination, the individual’s status as an employee; for discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute; and to discuss the job performance evaluation of individual employees, according to a news release.
No final action will be taken at the session as any final action must be taken at a meeting open to the public.
