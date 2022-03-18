Benefit auction set for April 8-9
GOSHEN — Gospel Echoes Team Prison Ministry will host its 34th annual Benefit Auction April 8-9.
The event will take place at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds 17746-D C.R. 34, according to a news release.
There will be an open house the evening of April 8, with a haystack supper being served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. A Gospel Echoes Teams Concert at 6 p.m. will be followed by a mini auction featuring specialty items at 7:30 p.m.
April 9 kicks off at 7 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat breakfast, including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, and fried mush. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will feature handmade quilts, solid oak furniture, a five-piece oak bedroom suite, tables, bedroom suites, specialty items, in-home meals, tools, crafts, hand tools and other items. Also the book store, bake sale and Variety Corner will be open both days.
Download brochures and view a current sale bill on the web at www.gospelechoes.com or by calling 574-533-0221.
Library trustees to meet
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the library meeting room, 101 N. Main St., according to a news release.
Library updates event schedule
WAKARUSA — Preschool Story Hour will not meet at the Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., April 4 and 5 due to Wa-Nee Community School’s Spring Break.
Book Bites will take place April 4 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library. No registration is required for this event.
“The Titans” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
To learn more visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Elkhart Common Council to meet
ELKHART — The Monday meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will take place electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., according to a news release. The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and visiting https://coei.webex.com.
The event number is 2323 048 3996. If the event is asking for a password to register, participants are asked to use Council22.
To view the meeting on Facebook go to www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting, the release stated.
The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org. All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The public is welcome to attend in person, however, the city officials strongly suggest remote participation due to COVID-19.
Ludy inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE — Kristy Ludy, Elkhart, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Ludy was initiated at Nova Southeastern University, among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, according to a news release.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Town council to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193 pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT0, according to a news release.
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
