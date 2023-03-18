Library board to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the library meeting room, 101 N. Main St., and will be open to the public.
Contest winners to be announced
ELKHART — Students in grades 5 – 12 participated in Elkhart’s Fair Housing Poster Contest sponsored by the Human Relations Commission.
The winners have been chosen and will be recognized and presented with awards at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, 229 S. Second St., a news release stated.
Aviation board to meet Tuesday
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Aviation Board will meet at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Nappanee Municipal Airport, 24751 U.S. 6.
Board to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Urban Enterprise Association Board will meet at 3 p.m. Monday in the Annex Building Conference Room, 201 S. Second St.
The meeting will be online at https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m31bd5e76cb61a3f14ef5913d41034432.
The meeting number (access code) is 2313 705 3991 and the password is EUEA.
Doriot welcomes student to Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, welcomed Elkhart resident and Elkhart Christian Academy student Carson Hiler to the Statehouse to serve as Senate page in February.
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
“Participating in the Senate Page Program allows students to receive a closer look and better understanding of the legislative process,” Doriot said. “These young Hoosiers are able to witness the work senators do in the Statehouse and how legislation affects the people Indiana.”
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive, a news release stated.
Pham honored with award
GOSHEN — Brenton Hieu Pham, a sophomore writing major from Goshen, is one of several first-generation Indiana college students named “Realizing the Dream” recipients by Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the scholarship program annually recognizes first-generation college students from ICI colleges and universities. Students are selected for the $4,000 award for outstanding achievement during their freshman year as they successfully advance toward completing their bachelor’s degrees.
In between classes and homework Pham also plays on the men’s tennis team at Goshen College. He also is a part of the Broadsides, an on-campus publishing committee, along with interning at Greencroft as part of the Maple Fellows program.
Pham named Miriam Miller Avelar, a Spanish teacher at Goshen High School as his influential educator. Avelar will receive a $1,000 professional development grant from ICI. These 29 scholarship recipients, one from each of Indiana’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities, were celebrated at a banquet Feb. 25 at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis.
To learn more, visit www.icindiana.org/our-programs/scholarships-grants.