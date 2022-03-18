First Fridays to benefit area nonprofits
GOSHEN — Downtown Goshen will give back in April with First Fridays’ event Spring Into Action, as participating retailers donate 10% of sales to local nonprofits serving the community.
“On Friday, April 1, stores and restaurants invite Goshen to shop and dine in service to the greater good,” a news release stated. “Retailers will donate a portion of sales throughout the day to an area charity of their choice.”
Among the business and nonprofit pairings for April’s Spring Into Action are:
• The Electric Brew and Trees for Goshen
• Ignition Music Garage and ADEC
• The Imagination Spot and Ryan’s Place Children’s Grief Support Center
• Common Spirits and Jo Jo’s Pretzels with The Window
• Constant Spring and Goshen Community Schools Foundation
Various participating nonprofits will set up downtown to share more about their work with First Fridays visitors from 5 to 9 p.m.
To learn more visit www.downtowngoshen.org.
Board of Commissioners to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St., according to a news release. The public is invited to attend.
The commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.
Building corporation to meet March 24
SHIPSHEWANA — The Town of Shipshewana Building Corp. will host its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the office of the corporation, 345 N. Morton St., according to a news release.
Goshen Council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. this coming Monday.
For a livestream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88401039658, or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099.
The meeting ID is 884 0103 9658. Those who wish to speak during the public meeting can use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
Library to host early April events
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., and its branches in Topeka, 133 N. Main St., and Shipshewana, 250 Depot St., will be hosting a number of events in early April.
Yoga with Farra, LaGrange County Public Library, will take place Mondays, from 10 to 11 a.m. Call 260-463-2841, ext. 1030 to register. The first class is free. A $5 donation is suggested for each subsequent session.
Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat if they have one. If not, extras are available. Wear stretchy, comfortable clothes.
In-Person Pre-School Story Time: LaGrange County Public Library, every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.; Shipshewana branch, every Tuesday at 1 p.m.; Topeka Branch Library, every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Registration is requested, but not required.
Lego Stop Motion Camp for fifth- through eighth-graders, LaGrange County Public Library. A parent information meeting will take place April 4 at 6 p.m. Camp is April 5, 6, 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, and April 8 at 6 p.m. to watch movies. Class size limited to 15 students. People must register by March 28.
LaGrange County Public Library and branches will be closed April 15 in observance of Good Friday. For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.