Cookie sale ends Monday
FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana would like to remind the community that Monday is the last day to buy Girl Scout cookies.
Cookies cost $5 per package. To find a Girl Scout Cookie booth in or near a certain place, visit www.gsnim.org and type the ZIP code into the Cookie Finder.
Common council to meet Tuesday
LIGONIER — The Common Council of the City of Ligonier will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers located at 301 S. Cavin St., for purposes of reviewing fountain designs for Triangle Park and conducting such other business that may come before the council, a news release stated.
Goshen College announces programs
GOSHEN — Goshen College has launched two new business programs for fall of 2023: an online Bachelor of Science degree with a Business Management major and an MBA 4+1 program.
The Business Management program is designed for working adults offering flexibility and accessibility to fit a busy schedule, while also being affordable, GC officials stated in a news release. Students will also have access to in-person classes as desired. The format is designed to offer one course, start to finish, every seven weeks.
Students interested in the new bachelor’s program need a minimum of 12 college credits to apply. Transfer credits from previous coursework, an associate’s degree and credits earned from work experience can all be applied toward the credit requirements, reducing both the financial cost and time constraints of earning a bachelor’s degree. The cost for this program is $495 per credit hour. Learn more and apply at goshen.edu/adult/business-management.
Offering an accelerated and economical pathway for Goshen College students interested in getting a jump on earning their MBA, the MBA 4+1 is a new program designed to help traditional undergraduate students earn an advanced degree in as little as one year after completing their bachelor’s degree and at half the cost, the release reads.
The accelerated time frame and format of this program reduce the final cost of an MBA compared to a traditional MBA path. Open to students in any major, the time to complete the MBA will vary based on the student and their individual course needs.
Students who are enrolled at Goshen College for their undergraduate degree are eligible for this program once they have earned 80 credits and maintained a 2.5 GPA. Students will be able to work with an adviser to create a personalized plan by identifying classes that would satisfy both the undergraduate and graduate course requirements, allowing them to complete up to half of their MBA courses during their undergraduate career.
Learn more at goshen.edu/MBA4+1.
Spring Pop-Up Market Saturday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department will host the Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market Saturday, featuring local artisans, food and drink and more.
Now in its third year, the Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market will feature dozens of local artisans selling handmade items such as art, jewelry, candles, home décor and gifts, a news release stated. In addition, Cardinal Coffee will be selling hot and iced drinks, while Keim’s Elephant Ear Express will sell doughnuts, elephant ears, hot dogs and lemon shake-ups.
The market will also include community booths. Beacon Health System will provide information and giveaways, while E3 Robotics Center will fundraise and collect new and gently worn shoes.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McNaughton Park Pavilion, 701 Arcade Ave., and is free and open to the public.
To learn more, contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation at 574-295-7275 or by email at city.parks@coei.org or visit ElkhartIndiana.org/parks.