Goshen Health to host world of flavors webinar
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is hosting a free Zoom webinar to celebrate National Nutrition Month March 24 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Maria Brown, registered dietitian, will discuss tips for developing healthful eating habits, preparing meals at home and ways to include favorites from around the world, according to a news release.
Registration is required for this free webinar at GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE. For more information, call 574-364-2496.
Food bank seeks participants for seniors program
ELKHART — A sign-up event for a Commodity Supplemental Food Program for low-income seniors, ages 60 and older, is set for Wednesday.
The program is sponsored by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Indiana State Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a news release.
The sign up will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave. Participants are asked to wear a mask.
“Clients must pre-certify and bring a photo ID with proof of age and proof of address, know their household’s annual or monthly income, how many people reside in their household and the income for each household member,” the release added. “Clients are certified for 12 months. Clients who wish to designate a proxy to pick up their monthly boxes should appear in person, with the proxy present for the precertification process.”
Monthly distribution will take place the first Wednesday of the month at Faith Mission, the release added. Participation in the program does not prohibit clients from visiting their local food pantry or soup kitchen as they normally would.
If participant qualifies for the program, they will take a monthly box of food home at that time. The Food Bank is looking to add an additional 100 participants in Elkhart County.
To learn more visit https://feedindiana.org.
Board of Works to host special meeting
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Board of Public Works will host a special meeting to award bids at 11:30 a.m. March 18.
The meeting will take place in the Common Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 229 S. Second St., according to a news release.
Easter Egg hunt set for April 16
ELKHART — Creekside Church of the Brethren will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m., with candy, prizes and a snack afterward.
The event is for children ages 3 to 12. The church is located at 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart.
Truma announces second annual spring clean-up event
ELKHART — Truma North America will be hosting its second annual spring clean-up event in celebration of Earth Day.
The event will take place April 22. Volunteers will meet at the Truma North America headquarters off of C.R. 6 at noon to go over safety guidelines and receive their location assignments, a news release stated.
Following the event, Truma will host a volunteer dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Truma will provide high-visibility safety vests and work gloves for all volunteers, as well as coordinate trash disposal.
“Last year, Truma employees collected over 150 bags of garbage from Elkhart County roadways,” the release stated. “This year, we would like to invite our Elkhart County RV OEM partners to join our efforts in the hope of making an even larger impact.”
Companies or organizations interested in participating should email marketing@trumacorp.com no later than March 23 to receive a volunteer sign-up sheet.
To learn more about Elkhart-based Truma, visit www.truma.net.
