Common council to host work session
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet for a work session at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Schrock Pavilion of Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave.
The subject of the meeting will be the condition and possible improvements of Shanklin Pool, a news release stated.
The meeting agenda and a memorandum for the work session by City Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Tanya Heyde are online at goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/13255_2023-03-17-Council-Work-Session-Packet-Web.pdf.
This is not a regular council meeting, so this work session will not be livestreamed. The public is welcome to attend, but there won’t be a public comment period and no votes will be taken.
Coffeehouse and dinner set for April 1
GOSHEN — Students in the Goshen College International Student Club will celebrate the culture of their home countries with a potluck dinner and a show during the annual ISC Coffeehouse April 1.
The evening will begin at 5 with a potluck meal in the College Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, 1900 S. Main St. There are limited tickets for the meal and each attendee must bring a dish to share in order to be admitted to the meal. A show featuring international music and dance will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall.
A portion of the proceeds for the show will be donated to Mennonite Central Committee’s earthquake relief fund for Syria and Turkey.
Tickets for both the dinner and performance cost $17 for adults and $7 for K-12 students and children. Tickets for just the performance cost $14 for adults and $6 for students and children. College students who wish to attend the dinner need to purchase adult tickets. Dinner tickets tend to run out quickly, the release added.
All tickets may be purchased by contacting the Box Office at boxoffice@goshen.edu, at 574-535-7566 or online at goshen.edu/tickets. Performance tickets may also be purchased at the Music Center door.
Board of public works to meet
ELKHART — The Board of Public Works of the City of Elkhart will host a special meeting March 30 at 10 a.m.
The meeting will take place in the Common Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 229 S. Second St.
Board of Trustees to meet Wednesday
WAKARUSA — The Olive Township Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be in the Wakarusa Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St.
Fire Merit Commission to meet Monday
ELKHART — A special meeting of the city of Elkhart Fire Merit Commission will take place Monday at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting will in the Council Chambers, 229 S. Second St.
Grace College to welcome poet
WINONA LAKE — The Grace College Department of Humanities and Office of Faith, Learning and Scholarship will welcome award-winning Christian poet and scholar James Matthew Wilson to campus for a mini-residency next week.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the school will host a poetry reading and book signing for Wilson at Morgan Library, 921 Connection Circle. The next day Wilson will speak as part of Grace’s Lyceum Lecture series. His lecture on prayer and poetry, titled “Verse and the Ascent of the Soul,” will take place at Westminster Hall, 105 Ninth St. Both events are free and open to the public.
Wilson is the founding director of the Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing at the University of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas, a news release stated. His work appears regularly in The Wall Street Journal, The New Criterion and National Review. Wilson has published 12 books and is a two-time recipient of the Lionel Basney Award from the Conference for Christianity and Literature.
Copies of Wilson’s latest book, “The Strangeness of the Good,” as well as a limited-print broadside, designed by Sam Richter and commissioned specially for this event, will be available for purchase and signing at both events. To learn more about Wilson’s work and read his full biography, go to www.jamesmatthewwilson.com.
For more information about the Grace College Lyceum Lecture series, visit www.grace.edu/about/grace-college/faith-learning-scholarship/lyceum-series-on-faith-scholarship.