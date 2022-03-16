Park board to change meeting times
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Park Board, starting April 11, will change the start times for its monthly meetings to 5:30 p.m.
Meetings, on the second Monday of each month, will take place at the community center, 1013 N. Long Drive.
Records board to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commission of Public Records will meet in public session Monday at 7 a.m.
The meeting will take place in the conference room of the Office of the Elkhart County Commissioners at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St. Goshen. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the general management and oversight of the Archives and Microfilm Department, according to a news release. No orders to destroy, remove, or transfer public records will be considered at the meeting.
March, April library events underway
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will be hosting events later in March and in April
The Board Game Sampler returns at 2 p.m., March 22, in the Syracuse library’s downstairs meeting room. Participants can bring their favorite board game to share or simply come to play others’ favorites.
Open Mic Night will be at 6 p.m. March 25 in the downstairs meeting room. People can also share pieces from their favorite writers or poets. Each speaker will receive five minutes to read to ensure everyone can share.
April 4 is game day. The children’s department’s games will be set up and ready to play with during library hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lego day is Tuesday, April 5. Children can build with the Legos during library hours from noon to 8 p.m. From 2 to 3 p.m., stop by to build with Lego Jell-O, and then swing back to watch “The Lego Batman Movie” at 6 p.m. April 6, will be “Where’s Waldo” day with a scavenger hunt and activity sheets to complete. Then drop in from noon to 8 p.m. to create modeling compound and clay creations.
Spring break week cumulates with a tour of Sweetwater in Fort Wayne. Everyone will meet at 2 p.m. April 8 at Sweetwater, 5501 U.S. 30 West. Organizer said participants should plan to arrive about 10 minutes early. Children will learn about Sweetwater’s history, see its behind-the-scenes recording studios, go down the giant slide, and more.
Space is limited to 25, so registration is required. Register in person at the library or online at https://bit.ly/3CEyqjM. Register each person individually so the library does not exceed its limit.
For more information, contact Rebekah Sceniak at rksceniak@syracuse.lib.in.us or 574-457-3022, ext. 2009.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Library creative writing contest set for April
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St., is hosting a creative writing contest for people in the Wa-Nee school district. The contest is open from April 1-21. There are four categories, each with their own prompt, according to a news release
Participants can write anything for this contest: an essay, a short story, a poem. Visit nappaneelibrary.org for more information.
The contest is open to any resident or student (grades 3+) in the Wa-Nee School District.
Entries will be accepted April 1 to 21. Only original materials may be entered. Entries can be submitted online, dropped off, or emailed to media@nappaneelibrary.org. Entries will be judged anonymously on the set criteria of each category. Judges will include NPL staff, sponsors, and community volunteers.
Winners will be notified May 1. First-place winners will receive a cash prize. Second-place winners will receive a $20 gift card. Winning entries may be on display at the lbrary and shared online.
The contest is sponsored by Bella’s Books & Curiosities, Main Street Roasters, Nappanee Kiwanis, Kountry Cabinets, and The Friends of the Nappanee Public Library.
