Primary set for May 2
GOSHEN — Registered Elkhart County voters in one of the county’s seven municipalities can vote in the May 2 Municipal Primary Election.
As this is a Municipal Election, only those registered voters who are registered inside the city or town limits of Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Bristol, Middlebury, Millersburg or Wakarusa are eligible, a news release stated.
No-excuse in-person absentee voting will begin April 10 at 8 a.m. Voters should watch the newspaper for an official announcement including all details for in-person absentee voting. The Election Board will also be mailing a post-card to every residential address in Elkhart County in the next several weeks with details about voting absentee in person.
Voters can also vote absentee by mail, if they qualify. An absentee voter who is unable to mark their own ballot or sign the ballot security envelope MUST vote by travel board.
An application for an early voting ballot by mail can be requested by contacting the Election Board at 574-535-6469. Applications will be mailed to the voter for them to complete and return.
Early voting by mail applications can also be submitted through the online voter portal at www.indianavoters.in.gov. A voter will need to have their Indiana Driver’s License or State ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
The deadline for the Election Board to receive an application to vote absentee by mail is April 20 at 11:59 p.m. Applications are accepted by mail, by fax to 574-535-6471, by email to elkhartcoabs@elkhartcounty.com, or by hand-delivery to 101 N. Main St., Room 204.
Indiana Tech earns designation
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Tech has been designated a Military Friendly School for 2023-24 by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.
Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit military.indianatech.edu.
Block grant meeting set for Monday
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen’s Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan for Program Year 2023 is available.
A copy is available upon request at the planning office, City Annex Building, 204 E. Jefferson St., Suite 4, and at www.goshenindiana.org/cdbg.
The city will host a public hearing on the proposed plan Monday at 6 p.m. during the city council meeting in the council chambers, 111 E. Jefferson St. The building is handicapped accessible. Non-English-speaking persons and others needing special assistance to participate in the hearing process should contact the city as soon as possible. A link to access this meeting will be on the city’s website at goshenindiana.org/calendar.
The hearing will include a review of the proposed plan, a review of the current program year and opportunity for comment.
For program year 2023, the city expects to receive an estimated entitlement allocation of $267,010 in CDBG funds. This will be combined with estimated miscellaneous income in the amount of $7,000 and $78,000 in prior years’ resources for an estimated total of $352,010.
Proposed use of CDBG funds for program year 2023 includes public service grants, owner-occupied, single unit rehabilitation of homes occupied by low- and moderate-income households through loans, grants and deferred payment loans, multi-family housing Rehabilitation: one and planning, general administration, environmental reviews and audit.
Comments may be submitted to Theresa Cummings, Goshen City Planning, 204 E. Jefferson Street, Suite 4, or to 574-533-9370 or theresacummings@goshencity.com no later than April 12.