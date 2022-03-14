Library events set for March
WAKARUSA — March events are continuing at the Wakarusa Library, located at 124 N. Elkhart Street.
Students in grades 6-12 are invited to come play some Irish themed games (minute to win it style) March 24 at 6 p.m. Registration is required for this event; snacks and prizes will also be provided.
Preschool Story Hour children will meet March 28 and 29 at 10:15 a.m. Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in an interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
Elementary aged children are invited March 28 at 2:30 p.m., on the library Facebook and YouTube pages, for a “Very Hungry Caterpillar”.
Craft Time is a virtual program of art projects, DIYs, and upcycling ideas that are designed for keeping kids creative, using whatever materials kids have on hand at home.
“The Country Cat” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear this POURQUOI story (a fictional narrative that explains why something is the way it is) postulating why cats chase mice.
The library will be closed March 25 for a staff in-service day.
To learn more visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Amphibian night set for Wednesday
BRISTOL — Elkhart County Parks will host a night hike, seeking out amphibian creatures, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. at Briar Patch Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
The free hike will give participants an opportunity to observe a variety of aquatic species not normally seen, according to a news release.
The program will include a brief talk on amphibians found in the region, followed by a 1.5-mile hike to vernal pools and streams in search of the park’s wetland residents. Flashlights, waterproof clothing, and rain boots are strongly recommended for this off-trail trek for ages 12 and up.
The 1.5-hour program may include hiking through muddy or slippery or conditions, so participants should come prepared.
Cost is free and open to ages 12+. Register by Tuesday, and learn more about upcoming activities, at elkhartcountyparks.org. Meet at the Briar Patch Shelter, located on the south side of Bonneyville Mill County Park (53373 C.R. 131), on C.R. 8 in Bristol.
Council to meet Thursday
BRISTOL — The regularly scheduled council meeting for the Town of Bristol will be held in person Thursday and will begin at 7 p.m.
Those who cannot attend in person may use the following link to attend via Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88497832668?pwd=V1NWY3BWUm9qSkdVT0pBUDFVMEZjUT09
Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 884 9783 2668 and the passcode is 866917.
March is National Youth Art Month
ELKHART — Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S Main St., Elkhart, presents the annual exhibition of art work selected from four area high schools’ art education programs.
This year 128 students were selected to exhibit 168 works of art in all media, according to a news release. The exhibit runs through April 10.
This event has taken place annually in conjunction with National Youth Art Month.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adult, $8 for college students, $8 for students aged 13-18, and $6 students aged 8-12.
To learn more visit www.midwestmuseum.org.
