Today is deadline for student job fair
SYRACUSE — Today is the deadline for registration for vendors for the Student Job Fair at Wawasee High School, 1 Warrior Path.
The fair will take place 10:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., Thursday, a news release stated. The cost is $75.
“Join us for the opportunity to educate, inform, recruit and interview high school students for spring and summer employment,” a news release stated. “This is also a wonderful opportunity to recruit new talent that may be attending a local trade school or bypassing college for a year.”
One 8’ table is provided for each vendor. The school recomments vendors bring, applications, pens/pencils, table displays, business cards and promotional Items to giveaway.
School corporation to meet today
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet today at 6:30 p.m., for a building tour, in the lobby of West Noble Elementary School, 5294 Lincolnway South.
This will be followed by their regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., in the Oasis.
To learn more, visit www.westnoble.k12.in.us.
Alumni club to host event
MIDDLEBURY — The Annual Dinner Meeting for the Purdue Alumni Club of Elkhart/LaGrange County will be take place April 28.
The event will take place at the Meadow Valley Golf Club, 57600 Ind. 13.
Matt Rudkin, data scientist, meteorologist, and social media marketing content creator, Scott Hinkel, former Purdue wrestling coach and now senior director of development in Lyles school of civil engineering, will be speakers.
The annual “Boiler Bucks”, silent auction, and raffles will take place, with all proceeds going into the scholarship fund which continues to benefit local students attending a Purdue school. Social hour and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., dinner and cash bar at 6 p.m., and program at 7 p.m.
The cost is $35 per person. Reservations with name, address, how many will attend and checks can go to Purdue Alumni Club of Elkhart County Foundation, PO Box 382, Goshen, IN 46527. Make check payable to Purdue Club of Elkhart County Foundation.
April 21 is the final day reservations will be accepted. Question can sent to Mike Tomko at miketomko@hotmail.com or 219-614-0164.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/purdueclubelkhartlagrangecounty.
Pension board to meet Thursday
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Local Firefighter Pension Board will host a special meeting Thursday at 9 a.m., local time.
The meeting will take place in the fire chief’s board room located at Central Fire Station, 500 East St., a news release stated.
Review of procedures to request medical disability is listed as a meeting agenda item. The meeting may be recessed and readjourned as circumstances warrant at the discretion of the board.
Drainage board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place in room A of the County Services building, 4230 Elkhart Road.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation will meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the Wawasee High School Commons, #1 Warrior Path.
This will be followed by a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Warrior room, a news release stated.
Redevelopment commission to meet
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at city hall, 229 S Second St., a news release stated.
To join online go to https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=mcc90a0a6559a95be1503bddee1939bef.