City Action Plan hearing set for March 21
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen’s Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan for Program Year 2022 has been prepared and is available for public review and comment beginning Tuesday.
A hard copy is available for review upon request at the Planning Office, located at the City Annex Building, 204 E. Jefferson St., according to a news release. The plan will also be available on the city’s website at http://www.goshenindiana.org/cdbg.
The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2022 Annual Action Plan March 21 at 6 p.m. during the city council meeting in the City Council Chambers, at the Goshen Police and Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
The Goshen Police and Courts Building is handicapped-accessible. Non-English-speaking people and others needing special assistance to participate in the hearing process should contact city officials as soon as possible. A link to access this meeting will be posted on the city’s website at goshenindiana.org/calendar closer to the date.
For program year 2022, the City of Goshen expects to receive an estimated entitlement allocation of $274,469 in CDBG funds. This allocation will be combined with estimated program income in the amount of $43,856 and $20,000 in prior years’ resources for an estimated total budget of $338,325.
Comments may be submitted to Meaghan Bylsma, Goshen City Planning, 204 E. Jefferson St., Suite 4, Goshen, IN, 46528; 574-533-9370; meaghanbylsma@goshencity.com on or before 30 days after March 15, and no later than April 13.
Library book sale set for Thursday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library March Book Sale will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at GPL.
The March Book Sale will feature newer fiction and nonfiction titles, children’s books along with true crime, drama, gardening, and animals and nature titles, poetry books, and business texts. A selection of history titles about World War I, World War II, the Civil War will be available to browse through. Audiovisual items will be available from audiobooks, CDs, vinyl, and DVDs.
This sale includes 50-cent paperbacks and TIME/LIFE magazines. The books and magazines in the ongoing lobby book sale are always 25 cents. Only cash or check will be accepted. All proceeds from the March Book Sale support special projects at GPL.
Membership forms are available at the library or https://bit.ly/friendsofGPLmembership. Regular Friends business meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. (enter through the back door) in Meeting Room A/B.
Arbor Day event set for April 29
GOSHEN — Goshen’s Arbor Day Celebration will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 29 on the Goshen Court House Lawn.
Three-themed education and activities, food trucks, music, art and face painting will be at the event, according to a news release.
Lakeland School Board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corp. Board will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Lakeland Corporate Office, 0825 E. 075 North, LaGrange.
Elkhart council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Common Council of the City of Elkhart will host an executive session Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
This session is not open to the public and will not be livestreamed or on WebEx, according to a news release.
