County commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
To view online go to, https://bit.ly/3hqx2Xk.
LLI class to run this month
GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute’s second class of it’s 2023 Spring Series, Know The Show Before You Go! “Into the Woods,” will host several sessions later this month.
The instructor will be Marcia Yost, a news release stated.
“Come learn about GC’s production of ‘Into the Woods’ by Stephen Sondheim,” the release added. “This wonderful musical is built on well-known fairy tales with a second-act twist. There is much to be learned from the journeys the characters experience in their quest to achieve a “happy-ever-after.” Come and enjoy the fun and interesting discussions in this class that will help you fully enjoy this well-written and creatively executed musical. As part of the class, you will have an opportunity to meet the creative team and ask questions about the process and director choices.”
Classes will be:
• March 20, 22, 27 — 10-11:30 a.m., Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft, 1820 Greencroft Blvd.
• March 29 — 10-11:30 a.m., Goshen College Umble Center, 1700 S. Main St.
• March 29 — 7:30 p.m., Goshen College Umble Center (brush-up rehearsal)
The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members, with Medicaid and HUD free with one time $10 membership
To register, call 574-535-7566 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March events set for library
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of activities and events later this month.
The Afterthoughts Book Club (grades nine and older) will meet March 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson. Registration is required for this event.
Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in an interactive way designed to help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet March 27-28 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
“St. Patrick’s Day” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
To learn more, https://wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Manchester University announces scholarship
FORT WAYNE — Manchester University has announced a new scholarship for students in its incoming Accelerated Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, Second Degree class.
The Manchester Nursing Success Scholarship will provide $14,000 to in-state and $5,000 to out-of-state ABSN Second Degree students starting at Manchester University Fort Wayne this fall, a news release stated.
The scholarship, made possible by donors, does not require an extra application from students; instead, recipients will be determined based on their overall application to Manchester’s nursing program. Program leaders say the intent is to award the scholarship to all qualified incoming students in the fall class.
Launched in fall 2021, Manchester University’s ABSN Second Degree program was designed for aspiring nurses who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field and would like to pursue a path toward becoming a registered nurse. The ABSN Second Degree program offers a full-time, 16-month program.
To learn more, visit www.manchester.edu/academics/colleges/college-of-pharmacy-natural-health-sciences/academic-programs/nursing-1/nursing/accelerated-bsn-second-degree.