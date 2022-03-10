Earth Day event set for April 30
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation’s Education Center on S.R. 13 in Syracuse will be hosting an Earth Day Festival, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.
Twenty different outdoor activities will be offered, according to a news release. The center is located at 11586 N SR 13 in Syracuse.
Elkhart library Board to meet
ELKHART — The Board of Trustees of Elkhart Public Library meets regularly on the third Tuesday of each month, 5:30 p.m. at one of the library locations.
The meeting this Tuesday will take place at the downtown location, 300 S. Second St., according to a news release.
Scavenger hunt set for March 17
ELKHART — A St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger hunt will take Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cobus Creek County Park.
Hosted by Elkhart County Parks, this annual free event will include a list of clues posted in the park and on the Elkhart County Parks’ Facebook and Instagram pages (@ElkhartCountyParks), according to a news release.
A list of clues will guide participants on a quest to find golden shamrocks hidden throughout the park. Those who find at least one shamrock and post selfies on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook or Instagram pages will be eligible for a prize package. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at 7:15 p.m. at the shelter.
Complete photo scavenger hunt rules and directions to Cobus County Park can be found at elkhartcountyparks.org.
The event is open to all ages with no advance registration required. Cobus County Park is located at 30680 C.R. 8 in Elkhart.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the board conference room, at 5050 N US Highway 33, according to a news release.
Grace College Marketing Department earns awards
WINONA LAKE – Grace College’s Marketing Department recently earned four gold awards in the 37th annual Educational Advertising Awards – the largest, oldest and most respected educational advertising awards competition in the country.
Grace was one of more than 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools to submit entries into the competition, according to a news release.
Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals.
Grace received an award in all eight categories it entered, including social media content, poster, podcast, installations, brochure, student viewbook, digital video and publication/external. Students studying marketing, photography, media arts, communication, journalism and other related majors at Grace have the opportunity to earn internship credit, build their portfolios and obtain hands-on marketing experience on campus in the marketing department, the release added.
To learn more visit www.grace.edu.
Drama Club kicks off at Goshen Theater
GOSHEN – The Goshen Theater has announced the start of the Goshen Theater Drama Club.
This is a monthly, year-round opportunity run through the theater’s Educational Department, according to a news release.
“One month may feature stage makeup workshops, while another may explore set painting techniques,” the release said.
The first GTDC Meetup is set for April 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. The class is open to ages 8-14 years (open to expansion). The class fee for this session is $10/student. Financial assistance is available, ask for more information at sign-up.
Goshen Theater is open to adding more sessions to break up the age groups, and to expand them. To sign-up, or for more information on GTDC’s April Meetup, email GTDC@goshentheater.org or call 574-312-3701.
For information on Goshen Theater’s policies regarding COVID-19, visit www.goshentheater.com/events, or visit Goshen Theater’s Facebook Page.
