‘Ode to Joy’ set for April 1
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce a performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” featuring Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 paired with works by contemporary composers Mason Bates and Carter Pann.
The performance will take place April 1 at 7:30 p.m., at the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St.
“The fourth performance of the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series, Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, promises to be a unique and unforgettable evening of music, combining the classic and the contemporary in a way that only the South Bend Symphony Orchestra can,” a news release stated, adding that the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center program members have pooled their resources to provide 125 students with concert tickets and a pre-concert event.
Tickets are available at www.morriscenter.org, by phone at 574-235-9190 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and in person at The Morris during the times listed above or two hours before any performance.
BMV expands kiosk program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that with the introduction of two new BMV Connect kiosks, including one in Nappanee, it now has 54 kiosk locations available to customers across the state.
The Nappanee kiosk is located at Martin’s Supermarket, 242 N. Oakland Ave., and is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Library receives grant award
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Public Library, 101 Winslow St., has received a $1,000 grant from Penguin Random House to fund the library’s new “Same Page Book Club” for adults with developmental disabilities.
Distributed by the Association of Rural and Small Libraries, the grant will pay for books so that participants can keep their copies even after the book discussion is over, a news release stated.
“With this special funding, the library has purchased sets of accessible books, many of them abridged classics, which are published specifically for adults with developmental disabilities,” the release added. “Same Page will meet every other Monday morning, starting April 3, and participants will read aloud together while enjoying snacks and book discussions.”
The library is partnering with the Middlebury ADEC on this project, but the book club is open to other participants as well.
For more information, visit the event calendar on the library’s website at www.middleburylibrary.org.
Silver Duo to perform March 19
GOSHEN — University of Maine music professors Noreen Silver, cello, and Phillip Silver, piano, will present a program of works for cello and piano March 19 at 4 p.m. in the Goshen College Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
“The Duo, founded when Noreen and Phillip were students at the New England Conservatory of Music, has received accolades and acclaim from appreciative audiences and critics throughout Europe, Israel, the United States, Scandinavia, and the Czech Republic,” a news release stated. “Their imaginative programming, in which lesser-known masterpieces are given exposure alongside established repertoire favorites, has proven very popular and made them much in demand.”
Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for seniors and children and can be purchased online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the box office, 574-535-7566.