Library to host community conversation events
GOSHEN — Goshen Public Library and representatives of RATIO Design will be hosting a series of World Cafe Community Conversations, starting Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Goshen Public Library Auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St.
Members of the community are invited to attend, according to a news release.
“The hope is to understand your ideas and thoughts to ensure that community needs are incorporated into a potential renovation of the library,” the release reads. “The meetings will be structured in a casual format to allow the design team to listen and encourage everyone’s contributions.”
To learn more, visit https://goshenpl.lib.in.us.
NorthWood teacher honored with fellowship
WAKARUSA — NorthWood Middle School science teacher Steve Sherk is one of 103 Indiana K-12 educators to receive the Lilly Endowment’s Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program’s grant.
The grants will fund renewal programs that the educators designed to help them restore their enthusiasm for their profession and stimulate creativity, which should in turn enhance the educational experiences of their students, according to a news release.
The project, “Capturing the Wonders of America through the Five Senses: An RV Experience,” will include accounts from traveling to locations across the U.S.
“From the sounds of Niagara Falls to the plate tectonics of the Great Smoky Mountains and throughout National Parks in the western part of the country, Mr. Sherk will capture science-related content that will enable him to bring these locations back to his students so that they can gain a deeper understanding of class content,” the release reads.
Created in 1987, the Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program offers encouragement and support to Indiana’s K-12 educators working in public and private schools. Each fellow will receive a grant of up to $12,000 to fund personally and professionally meaningful activities. These educators work in varied school settings, including traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools (both religiously affiliated and independent) in cities and towns and in suburban and rural communities throughout the state.
Milford Library announces events
MILFORD — The Milford Library, 101 N. Main St., will be hosting a March LEGO Challenge, with this month’s challenge to be making a snowman.
After participants have built LEGO snowman, they can submit a photo to milford@milford.lib.in.us by March 28 for a chance to win a new LEGO kit, according to a news release.
The winner will be picked by staff vote. No library card is needed. This challenge is for children ages 18 and younger.
This year’s Adult Reading Club theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” The club is open to anyone 18 years of age and older.
“It is simple to join the Reading Club, and it’s free to participate,” the release reads. “For every book or ebook you read or audiobook you listen to, you can put your name into a weekly drawing to receive a prize.”
The Adult Reading Club ends March 31, and craft kits are still available.
To learn more visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Historical society to meet Tuesday
TOPEKA — The Topeka Area Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Topeka Branch Library Community Room, 133 N. Main St.
The program will include a PowerPoint presentation with dozens of vintage photographs and newspaper clippings, according to a news release.
There is no charge to attend, and the public is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.