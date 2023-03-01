Senior event set for March 9
MILLERSBURG — Joe Deeds from St. Joseph Prosecutor’s office will speak at an event for seniors at 1 p.m. March 9.
Deeds will speak about scams that are taking place locally and give advice on how seniors can protect themselves, a news release stated.
Spring meeting set for March 11
SHIPSHWEWANA — The Michiana Anabaptist Historians’ Spring meeting will take place March 11 at Townline Mennonite Church, 2165 S. 1000 West.
The public is invited to attend the meeting, a news release stated. Coffee and registration will take place at 8:30 a.m.
John D. Roth will present information about the 500th anniversary of Anabaptism. This will be followed by a time of fellowship and then a second session, including a question-and-answer portion.
To learn more, visit michianaanabaptisthistorians.org.
Town council to meet Thursday
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council will host its regular meeting at the Bristol Municipal Complex, 303 E. Vistula St., Thursday evening.
Those unable to attend in person may join in via the scheduled Zoom meeting, a news release stated.
Participants may visit the Council Chambers or join the Zoom meeting anytime after 6:30 to get settled in and test speakers and camera settings. The meeting will be called to order promptly at 7 p.m.
Join the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2011667863?pwd=ZkJGK2ZMcTZGNHBCaW9adUgvdUtYZz09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 201 166 7863, and the passcode is 1czEDo.
Green, Shenk win oratorical contest
GOSHEN — Goshen College junior Jakyra Green, an English and education major from Elkhart, won the 2023 C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest Feb. 21 with her speech titled “The Privilege of Peace.”
Green spoke about the privilege surrounding peace and the reality of being Black in America, sharing anecdotes of when she experienced racism and the absence of peace, as well as referenced examples of the systemic racism faced by Black Americans, from increased police violence, higher infant mortality rates and longer prison sentences, a news release stated.
With this win, Green will be entered into the binational intercollegiate Mennonite Central Committee C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest.
Taking second place was Caleb Shenk, a junior accounting major from Goshen, with his speech titled “Protesting Taxation as a Peace-Seeking Accountant,” which focused on his thoughts about taxes that go towards military spending.
The judges for the event were Gilberto Perez, Jr., vice president for student life at Goshen College; Elizabeth Miller ’06, director of the Institute for the Study of Global Anabaptism and assistant professor of history at Goshen College; and Malinda Berry ’96, associate professor of theology and ethics; history, theology, and ethics department chair at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart, Indiana. Anna Groff, assistant professor of communication, directed the event.
The C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest is a U.S./Canada Mennonite Central Committee-sponsored event. Participants compete for cash prizes provided by the trust of C. Henry Smith, a Mennonite historian and professor at Goshen and Bluffton (Ohio) colleges, the release added. The purpose of the contest is to give students the opportunity to become involved with the cause for peace and develop rhetorical skills.
To learn more, visit www.goshen.edu.