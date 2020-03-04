Maple syrup celebration is March 21-22
LAGRANGE — A celebration of maple syrup season will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 and 22 at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
South Milford Lions will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meal tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can tour the sugar shack and take a horse-drawn wagon ride through the sugar bush. There will also be puppet shows, appearances by Smokey Bear, backyard sugar making demonstrations and games.
Maple syrup will be available to purchase. There will also be maple kettle corn, maple cotton candy and maple syrup candies. The Friends of LaGrange County Parks will have hot tea made with sap water. Attendees are urged to dress warmly.
For more information, call 260-854-2225 or visit lagrangecountyparks.org.
Shampoo, hand sanitizer, razors sought for homeless
Michiana Five for the Homeless will host a toiletries drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at two collection sites in the South Bend/ Mishawaka area. Items can be dropped off at the Don Hollingsworth American Family Insurance parking lot at the corner of Miami and Ewing streets in South Bend, and at the Barnaby’s parking lot, corner of Grape and Edison in Mishawaka.
Michiana Five, a non-profit outreach agency that serves the homeless communities in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties, will distribute the items directly to the homeless. While all toiletries will be accepted, Michiana Five has a particular need for shampoo, hand sanitizer, wash cloths and razors.
For more information, contact Michiana Five for the Homeless at 574-607-3483.
43rd annual Tri-Kappa Art Fair artwork on display
LAGRANGE — The 43rd annual Art Fair of the Mu Chapter of Tri Kappa Sorority is on display at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. 00E West.
Each year all elementary and middle school students in the Lakeland, Prairie Heights and Westview school systems are invited through their school’s art department to submit their work to be considered for the fair.
Paintings and drawings from the first-, second- and third-place winners from each grade at each school are included in the exhibit. Parkview LaGrange Hospital will host a reception for the young artists and their family members from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Terrace Café.
The objective of Kappa Kappa Kappa is to bring women into close, unselfish relationships for the promotion of charity, culture and education, according to a news release from organization officials.
“We believe supporting our local students who are interested in the subject of art is one way to promote culture in our community,” fair coordinator Amy Whited said.
Monogram Loves Kids accepting grant applications
BRISTOL — The Monogram Loves Kids Foundation, a charitable arm of Monogram Comfort Foods, 605 Kesco Drive, will award $50,000 in 2020 to charitable organizations that sponsor programs benefiting children and their families.
Registered 501©3 public organizations interested in applying for these grants, which will range from $500 to $10,000, should visit monogramfoods.com/values/mlkf to access the application form. All submissions must be mailed in to the address listed on the application by 6 p.m. EST May 29. All applicants must be located within 100 miles of Monogram Comfort Foods.
A committee of team members at the Monogram Comfort Foods plant will review the grant applications from Bristol area organizations.
The Monogram Loves Kids Foundation was founded in 2010 as Monogram Foods’ charitable fund to raise money for children’s charities in areas of the country where Monogram team members live and work. Between 2010 and 2019, Monogram has donated more than $3 million to charities focused on children and their families.
