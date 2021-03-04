MACOG meeting to be livestreamed
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. Due to public health concerns created by the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be livestreamed.
To view the agenda ahead of time go online to macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Anyone who has public comments regarding items on the Policy Board meeting agenda contact MACOG officials prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com.
Members of the public are invited to view the meeting by joining on YouTube using the following link: https://youtu.be/-6mWNO_FUrs.
Poet to speak about peace, justice in Palestine, Israel
GOSHEN — Philip Metres, a poet, translator, scholar and Guggenheim Fellowship winner and author of “Shrapnel Maps,” will present a virtual GC Talk, sponsored by the SA Yoder Lecture Series, titled “The Place Where Peace and Justice Meet in Palestine/Israel” Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Featured on On Being’s Poetry Unbound project, Metres is the author of 10 books, including “Shrapnel Maps” (Copper Canyon, 2020), “The Sound of Listening: Poetry as Refuge and Resistance” (University of Michigan, 2018), “Pictures at an Exhibition” (University of Akron, 2016), “Sand Opera” (Alice James, 2015), and “I Burned at the Feast: Selected Poems of Arseny Tarkovsky” (Cleveland State, 2015).
His talk can be viewed at https://youtu.be/MIQYYBoIItI
He is professor of English and director of the Peace, Justice, and Human Rights program at John Carroll University. He lives with his family in Cleveland, Ohio.
Heart failure support group to meet in person
GOSHEN — The next meeting of Goshen Health’s heart failure support group will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Greencroft Community Center in Goshen. Information will be presented on understanding the diagnosis of heart failure, including recognizing warning signs of a flare up and when symptoms warrant a call or visit with a doctor. Written information will be available for attendees to take home, including “The Heart Failure Handbook,” as well as a handout on “Understanding the Diagnosis.” Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
The heart failure support group is free and open to all people with heart failure and their families. It is a place to share common experiences and concerns in a supportive, friendly group atmosphere. A clinical nurse specialist is also available to answer people’s questions about managing heart failure. The group meets at the same time on the second Thursday of every month at Greencroft Community Center. Registration is not necessary. To learn more, call 574-364-2871.
