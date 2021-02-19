LoveWay plans virtual Derby Day auction
MIDDLEBURY — With LoveWay’s largest fundraiser of the year canceled due to COVID-19, the nonprofit is now looking to raise funds through a virtual auction in March.
The annual Derby Day Gala is a favorite tradition for hundreds of supporters who don fancy hats and Derby dresses to celebrate the mission of LoveWay, which is to transform the lives of individuals with special needs through the use of therapeutic equestrian experiences, officials stated in a recent news release. Each year, the event raises 60% of LoveWay’s annual budget.
Through the money raised each year at the Derby Day Gala, LoveWay can provide scholarships for students from nearly 30 area schools to attend free of charge. Schools are already lined up on LoveWay’s waiting list, and the cancellation of Derby Day threatens to make that list even longer, the news release stated.
LoveWay invites the community to support its mission by bidding on items in an online auction, which will be open from noon March 11 through 9 p.m. March 13 at one.bidpal.net/loveway.
Items up for grabs in the auction include a new pontoon boat valued at more than $25,000 donated by Misty Harbor, a weekend getaway to Lake Tahoe, live edge furniture, home improvement packages and more.
Small Business Innovation and Adaptation Program set
ELKHART — The city’s Economic Development Department and in partnership with the Aurora Capital Development Corp. is seeking to establish a Small Business Innovation and Adaptation Program to assist struggling businesses located within the city with preferential discernment for businesses in the Elkhart’s Urban Enterprise Zone. The organizations already work together by offering a Capital Loan Fund program.
They are uniquely positioned to reach the hardest-hit businesses in the city, according to a news release. The Small Business Innovation and Adaptation Program is designed to meet the operational needs of local small businesses while adapting to consumer demands.
The grant assistance will help keep the small businesses operational, fully staffed and ready to serve local consumers in today’s market. This is a critical step to respond to the pandemic and enhance the economic vitality of the city’s local economy, the release reads. Further, it will improve these businesses’ economic competitiveness with other corporate or franchised businesses that have support from corporate teams to implement new technology, officials stated.
A virtual public meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday utilizing WebEx. Those interested can participate in the meeting by visiting https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m5bceaf602fe97d097af8ace5a7240610 or on Facebook by tuning into the City of Elkhart’s livestream.
