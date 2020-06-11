Local students graduate from Trine
ANGOLA — Students at Trine University's main campus completed degrees at the end of the spring 2020 semester, including numerous local students.
The following local students completed degrees: Jonathan Anderson, of LaGrange, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Claire Barnett, of North Manchester, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering; Gavin Bontrager, of Milford, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology; Samuel Byers, of Granger, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Zachary Campbell, of Bremen, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Nathan Chupp, of Elkhart, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology; Michael Cunningham, of Elkhart, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Connor Glick, of Goshen, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology; Trevor Haessig, of Syracuse, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Andrea Hagar, of Goshen, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science; Khilee Harper, of Goshen, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Christian Horton, of Goshen, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology; Xavier Kain, of Orland, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology; Emily Kennedy, of Elkhart, Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education; Massie Maskow, of Howe, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Kodey Maxwell, of Elkhart, Business Administration; Yuriy Melnik, of Elkhart, BSBA in Business Administration; Miranda Miller, of Goshen, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Robert Morehouse, of Silver Lake, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Alexandre Plastow, of Warsaw, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering; Chandler Poyser, of Wolcottville, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Brett Prell, of Leesburg, BSBA in Golf Management; Dustin Riehl, of LaGrange, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology; Trace Scoles, of Topeka, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Mario Soto-Luna, of LaGrange, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Crist Troyer, of LaGrange, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology, Kristian Valencia, of Elkhart, Bachelor of Science in Biology; and Trey Watkins, of Bourbon, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology.
Advocacy center named grant recipient
WARSAW — The Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center of Kosciusko County was recently recognized by the Kosciusko County Community Foundation as a 2020 Community Funds Grant recipient.
Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center was formed in April 2020 to provide a multi-team approach in conducting forensic interviews of victims younger than 18 who have experienced physical, mental, or sexual abuse. The interview is conducted by a certified forensic interviewer. During the interview, the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Team, consisting of multiple professional disciplines, identifies and refers the child/family to additional community resources to support the child’s welfare, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County prosecuting attorney's office. Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center was created for the purpose of significantly reducing any perceived trauma that the child may experience while discussing the child’s traumatic experience.
Area law enforcement and child behavioral specialists encouraged the formation of a Child Advocacy Center in Kosciusko County, the news release states. The Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center board of directors are prosecuting attorney Dan Hampton, Sheriff Kyle Dukes and Warsaw Police Chief Scott Whitaker.
Kelly Bugg, president and executive director, expressed the Child Advocacy Center’s appreciation for the Kosciusko County Community Foundation’s financial support by saying that “this generous contribution will be very helpful in addressing the immediate startup needs of the Child Advocacy Center.”
For more information, email kellyadvocacyctr@gmail.com.
