Scholarships offered to local students
ELKHART — Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel announced Wednesday the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies.
There will be approximately 40 $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state, according to a news release from Siegel.
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing and dispensing of funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field, the release stated.
To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student (12 hours).
Applications needed to apply for the scholarships are available from high school counselor or at the Elkhart County Sheriffs’ Office Law Enforcement Center, 26861 C.R. 26, Building A, Elkhart. The scholarship application can also be downloaded from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website: www.indianasheriffs.org. The applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association on or before April 1.
Donations needed for LoveWay auction
MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay Inc. will be hosting an online auction March 13 and is in need of donations.
Those who would like to donate should email LoveWay Executive Director Shelley Decker at info@lovewayinc.org or call 574-825-5666.
The auction can be accessed through LoveWay's website at lovewayinc.org.
Food Bank announces distribution locations
The following mobile food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 2, Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen. This distribution is provided through COVID-19 response funding through Feeding America and will serve up to 400 households.
• 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 3, Hand 2 Hand Community Center, 4612 W. Western Ave., South Bend. This distribution is provided through COVID-19 grant funding by United Way of St. Joseph County and will serve up to 400 households.
• 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 4, Culver Community Middle/High School, 701 School St., Culver. This distribution is sponsored by United Way of Marshall County, Marshall Country Community Foundation and the Marshall County Commissioners and Council and will serve up to 400 household.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge during the events, and all items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged and available first-come first-served while supplies last for those in need of assistance. One box per household.
Distributions are drive-through, and visitors are asked to remain in their vehicle and open trunks to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if the vehicle trunk does not open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.