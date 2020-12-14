Local communities receive road grants
Communities in Senate District 12 will receive nearly $2.2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, according to a news release Friday from state Sen. Blake Doriot.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $830 million in state matching funds for local construction projects, the news release stated.
In District 12, the following communities received grants:
• Elkhart, $283,192;
• Elkhart County, $273,402.46;
• Goshen, $549,975.50;
• Kosciusko County, $496,802.25;
• Middlebury, $225,146.26; and
• Syracuse, $343,875.
“Ensuring the safety of Hoosier motorists by improving local infrastructure remains a top priority for me.” Doriot said. “The CCMG is a great opportunity for local communities to secure funding to make improvements to their local roads and bridges, and I know this program will fund many important projects in our communities across the state.
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
Symphony to benefit from Wellfield Holiday Lights event
ELKHART — Wellfield Botanic Gardens’ Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights has returned and during each day of the event, a portion of ticket sales will benefit a local not-for-profit group.
On Dec. 27, proceeds will go to help the Elkhart County Symphony through Wellfield’s Giving Tree Project 2020.
COVID-19-related health and safety protocols remain in place at the Wellfield, officials announced in a recent news release. Tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific time (5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.) via the Wellfield’s website at https://wellfieldgardens.org.
“The Symphony is happy to again partner with our friends at Wellfield Botanic Gardens by sponsoring and decorating a tree for the Holiday Lights,” said John Hill, co-executive director of the symphony. “We are honored to have been invited to receive a share of the gate proceeds on the final Holiday Lights for this year on December 27, 2020.”
Wellfield Botanic Gardens are located at 1011 N. Main St.
‘Georgia is On Our Minds’ is focus of ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa
The program topic for this evening’s meeting of the Advancing Community Together (ACT) Nappanee-Wakarusa group is “Georgia is On Our Minds.” The public is invited to hear guest speaker Eula Adams, who is currently involved at high levels with the Ossoff-Warnock campaigns, according to a news release from ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa officials.
Adams will speak about ongoing voter suppression techniques that are working against Democratic voters there, an overview of the way the citizens of Georgia think, the Ossoff-Warnock ground game and the importance of this January Senate race — all from the perspective of a Georgian who has been politically involved for decades.
The zoom meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m., is by invitation. Anyone interested should send an email to ActNappaneeWakarusa@gmail.com with their name and phone number in order to get sign-in credentials. ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa is primarily comprised of Democrat, independent and progressive voters, but welcomes like-minded citizens of all political persuasions to its programs, officials stated in the news release.
Adams was born in Georgia and has strong ties to the state and its Democratic candidates and freedom workers. He was a personal friend of the late John Lewis and Andrew Young, and he was personally asked by Lewis to be treasurer of the Congressional Black Caucus, a position he held for five years.
He is a graduate of Morris Brown College in Atlanta and Harvard Business School. He has more than four decades of experience in the accounting, financial services and technology industries
